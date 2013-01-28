Another reason to get with Bell Fibe TV: Unlimited Internet usage

Customers with a Bell triple bundle get unlimited Internet for an additional $10

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2013 /CNW Telbec/ - Leveraging the success of its next-generation Fibe network, Bell today announced the launch of a $10 unlimited Internet add-on option for customers who choose a Bell triple bundle with Bell TV, Bell Internet and either Bell Home Phone or Bell Mobility wireless service.

"Canadians are the heaviest Internet users in the world and our time spent online is growing every day. Thanks to Bell's massive network investments and the success of the new Fibe network, Bell is taking the lead in maximizing the online experience with affordable unlimited usage options," said Wade Oosterman, President of Bell Mobility and Residential Services, and Bell's Chief Brand Officer. "With Bell, enjoying the Internet just got better."

Bell customers in Québec and Ontario with a triple bundle of Bell services (Bell Fibe or DSL Internet + Bell Fibe TV or Satellite TV + Bell Home Phone or Bell Mobility service) can enjoy unlimited Internet for an additional $10 per month.

Bell Internet offers secure and reliable Internet access with both fast download and upload speeds, 24x7 technical support, Same Day Next Day repairs, and a Wi-Fi Home Network included at no extra charge. For more information, including usage options for customers without a triple bundle, please visit Bell.ca/UnlimitedUsage.

"Bell's unparalleled investments in next-generation network technologies like Fibe have brought new capability, choice and competition in TV, Internet and mobile services to Canadian consumers," said Mr. Oosterman. "We've also found that the vast majority of customers who choose Fibe TV also select our other Bell residential services. Bell is responding to their confidence in us with a unique and affordable option enabling customers to use the Internet as much as they want."

BCE is Canada's largest Internet service provider with more than 3 million Internet customers. To build on this leadership, Bell is investing far more in new network technology than any other communications company in Canada - over $3 billion in capital investment each year to deliver world-leading broadband network technology to Canadian consumers and business users alike.

In addition to the next-generation Fibe TV and Internet network, Bell also offers customers across Canada access to the largest 4G LTE mobile network in the country, supporting the best superphones available and unique content services like Bell Mobile TV.

About Bell

