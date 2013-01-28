NetDimensions and Jaspersoft Unveil Talent Analytics Solution in the Cloud

NetDimensions Analytics launches at Learning Technologies 2013

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDimensions NETD, a global provider of performance, knowledge, and learning management systems, and Jaspersoft, the intelligence inside apps and business processes, today announced immediate availability of NetDimensions Analytics, a powerful SaaS solution for learning, performance & talent data analytics. NetDimensions Analytics is part of the NetDimensions Talent Suite and is based on Jaspersoft's Business Intelligence platform. NetDimensions will showcase this new product at Learning Technologies 2013 in London on January 29th and 30th.

Bersin by Deloitte, a leading provider of research-based membership programs in human resources (HR), talent and learning, defines "analytics" as the systematic discovery of meaningful patterns in data to support decision making. Talent analytics refers to the method of analytics that can help managers and executives make decisions about their employees or workforce. Bersin by Deloitte also supports a talent analytics maturity model comprising four levels: from operational reporting, to advanced reporting, to strategic analytics, to prescriptive analytics.

"We are very excited about taking NetDimensions Analytics to the market," commented Alex Poulos, NetDimensions' Chief Marketing Officer. "NetDimensions Analytics provides a complete environment for organizations of all sizes to approach descriptive and prescriptive analytics in order to gain actionable insights and embrace data-driven decision making."

NetDimensions Analytics is a powerful analytics service available as a SaaS offering and designed to put more power and flexibility into the hands of NetDimensions clients. NetDimensions Analytics is based on Jaspersoft's award-winning BI platform with sophisticated functionality for developing graphically-rich reports, setting up interactive dashboards, integrating multiple data sources, and performing advanced OLAP.

Commenting on the successful implementation of the software, Jaspersoft's Bryan Drexler, General Manager, EMEA said: "We are very pleased that NetDimensions has been able to quickly reap the benefits of our technology. They have witnessed firsthand the multitude of helpful options that JasperReports Server can offer to improve processes. We are confident that our software will continue to provide the cost-effective business support that NetDimensions requires. This is a win-win solution which will always pay dividends for today and tomorrow's business needs."

Jaspersoft is an embeddable business intelligence suite that empowers millions of people every day to make faster decisions. The product allows anyone to quickly self-serve and get the answers they need inside their preferred app or on their favorite device. The platform scales architecturally and economically to reach everyone.

Interactive seminar on NetDimensions Analytics at Learning Technologies 2013

Attendees at Learning Technologies 2013 will have the opportunity to join NetDimensions on an interactive presentation of talent analytics on January 30th at 12:30pm GMT. Titled "NetDimensions Analytics: Making Sense of Little Data and Big Data," the session will include a discussion of how organizations can get started with talent analytics today as well as a live demonstration of NetDimensions Analytics.

About NetDimensions

Established in 1999, NetDimensions NETD is a global provider of performance, knowledge and learning management systems.

NetDimensions provides companies, government agencies and other organizations with talent management solutions to personalize learning, share knowledge, enhance performance, foster collaboration, and manage compliance programs for employees, customers, partners and suppliers.

Recognized as one of the talent management industry's top-rated technology suppliers in overall customer satisfaction, NetDimensions has been chosen by leading organizations worldwide including ING, Cathay Pacific, Hunter Douglas, Chicago Police Department, Delphi Automotive, and Travelex.

NetDimensions is ISO 9001 certified and NetDimensions hosted services are ISO 27001 certified.

For more information, visit www.NetDimensions.com or follow @netdimensions on Twitter.

About Jaspersoft

Jaspersoft empowers millions of people every day to make decisions faster by bringing them timely, actionable data inside their apps and business processes. Its embeddable, cost-effective reporting and analytics platform allows anyone to quickly self serve and get the answers they need and scales architecturally and economically to reach everyone. Thanks to a community that is hundreds-of-thousands strong, Jaspersoft's commercial open source software has been downloaded millions of times and is used to create the intelligence inside hundreds of thousands of apps and business processes. Jaspersoft is a privately held company with offices around the world. For more information visit http://www.jaspersoft.com and http://community.jaspersoft.com

