Vic Bhagat Joins EMC as Executive Vice President, Corporate Services and Chief Information Officer

HOPKINTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- EMC Corporation EMC today announced that 20-year General Electric (GE) veteran Vic Bhagat has joined EMC® as Executive Vice President, Corporate Services and Chief Information Officer. Reporting to Howard Elias, EMC's President and Chief Operating Officer, Global Enterprise Services, Bhagat assumes responsibility for EMC Information Technology, Global Centers of Excellence, Global Business Services and Indirect Procurement organizations. He succeeds Executive Vice President Sanjay Mirchandani who, after nearly seven highly successful years with EMC, will transition to a new strategic role within the company.

Bhagat has a proven track record of delivering world-class results in IT, business process, development centers, shared service operations and innovation. A 30-year industry veteran, including more than 20 years at GE, he most recently helped establish Accenture's worldwide Big Data analytics practice for Natural Resources. Prior to that, Bhagat held the role of CIO for multiple GE organizations including GE Aviation Services, GE Global Growth and Operations, CNBC, GE Corporate, and GE India and Southeast Asia.

"Having known Vic for several years, we are delighted to have him join EMC's leadership team," Elias said. "Vic's ability to lead large-scale transformative initiatives, his tenure and accomplishments as a true change agent, and his deep international experience will be instrumental as we continue to build on the central role these organizations play in helping customers transform their IT through cloud computing, transform their businesses through Big Data and do so in a safe and trusted way."

"As a technology company to its very core, EMC is known throughout the industry as thoroughly committed to investing to maintain and extend its technology edge," Bhagat said. "This applies to the technologies it uses to run its business, those it uses to support its customers' strategic initiatives, and the intersection of the two. I'm thrilled to join EMC at this exciting time in its evolution, and proud to be surrounded by its world-class team from top management on down. I've admired and worked closely with EMC over the years, and look forward as, together, we transform the industry through Cloud Computing, Big Data and Trusted IT solutions."

Elias added, "Over the last seven years, Sanjay has worked tirelessly with his team to build a network of global Centers of Excellence, consult with the business on critical initiatives, and completely transform EMC IT into a value-driven, industry-leading showcase for our customers. Sanjay will remain an active global leader for EMC supporting the company's new Pivotal Initiative, which is tasked with unleashing the truly transformational capabilities of cloud applications, mobility and Big Data. Sanjay will also continue as one of EMC's key executives supporting the company's rapid growth market initiatives and interacting with our customers."

Bhagat holds a Bachelors of Science in MIS & Marketing from the University of Louisville, KY and a diploma in Physics and Mathematics from Agra University in India.

