Johnson Controls innovations featured in the 2013 North American Car and Truck of the Year

Cadillac ATS and Ram 1500 include supplier's products

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive products from Johnson Controls, a global leader in automotive interiors, electronics and the world's leading supplier of automotive batteries, are featured in the award-winning 2013 North American Car and Truck of the Year (NACTOY), the Cadillac ATS and Ram 1500.

The winners were announced during a news conference held recently at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

For General Motors' Cadillac ATS, Johnson Controls is supplying the just-in-time seat assembly, including the complete seat, foam and trim. The luxury leather seats include heat and ventilation, cushion thigh extender, lumbar adjustment and four-way adjustable headrest, as well as touch feedback to warn if the driver unexpectedly departs a lane. In addition, the company provides the headliner, overhead console, rear parcel shelf and HomeLink® wireless car-to-home technology. Johnson Controls powers the Cadillac ATS with its advanced absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery, which is designed for robust cycling performance.

For Chrysler Group's Ram 1500, Johnson Controls supplies the just-in-time seat assembly, including the complete seat, metal, foam and trim, as well as the instrument panel, door panels, hard trim, floor console and HomeLink. The company also makes the battery to power the Ram truck.

According to the NACTOY Organizing Committee, the winning vehicles were selected by a jury of 49 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada who represent magazines, television, radio, newspapers and websites.

The awards are designed to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. Jurors evaluate the vehicles on factors including value, innovation, handling, performance, safety and driver satisfaction. Vehicles up for consideration must be new or substantially revised for 2013 and be available for sale in North America.

About Johnson Controls Automotive Experience:

Johnson Controls is a global leader in automotive seating, overhead systems, door and instrument panels, and interior electronics. We support all major automakers in the differentiation of their vehicles through our products, technologies and advanced manufacturing capabilities. With 240 locations worldwide, we are where our customers need us to be. Consumers have enjoyed the comfort and style of our products, from single components to complete interiors. With our global capability, we supply approximately 50 million cars per year.

About Johnson Controls Power Solutions

Johnson Controls Power Solutions is the global leader in lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for Start-Stop, hybrid and electric vehicles. Our 50 manufacturing, recycling and distribution centers supply more than one-third of the world's lead-acid batteries to major automakers and aftermarket retailers. Through our innovations we are building the advanced battery industry for hybrid and electric vehicles. We were the first company in the world to produce lithium-ion batteries for mass-production hybrid vehicles. Our commitment to sustainability is evidenced by our world-class technology, manufacturing and recycling capabilities.

About Johnson Controls :

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and industrial leader serving customers in more than 150 countries. Our 170,000 employees create quality products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles; and interior systems for automobiles. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. Through our growth strategies and by increasing market share we are committed to delivering value to shareholders and making our customers successful. In 2012, Corporate Responsibility Magazine recognized Johnson Controls as the #5 company in its annual "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com.

