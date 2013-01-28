Lexmark, Anheuser-Busch InBev expand MPS agreement to include Europe

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark International, Inc. LXK today announced it has signed a five-year agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev that extends its services into Europe to drive improved productivity and cost savings for the leading global brewer.

The multi-country services contract calls for world-class managed print services (MPS), a standardized fleet of innovative printers and smart multifunction products (MFPs) and improved business processes to be provided to Anheuser-Busch InBev. The scope of services includes corporate offices in addition to breweries.

Supporting Quote:

"Many of our MPS customers rely on us as a trusted, long-term partner and recognize our ability to manage MPS engagements across countries and continents," said Marty Canning, Lexmark executive vice president and president of Imaging Solutions and Services. "Expanding Lexmark MPS into Europe for Anheuser-Busch InBev beyond our current agreements in North and South America validates our global capabilities, world-class services and our ability to execute in all regions around the world."

