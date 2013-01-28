Scripps to release fourth-quarter results; webcast of conference call available

CINCINNATI, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company SSP announced that it will report fourth quarter 2012 operating results before New York Stock Exchange trading begins on Tuesday, Feb. 26. A telephone conference call with members of the company's senior management team will follow at 9 a.m. (Eastern).

Scripps will offer a live webcast of the conference call. To access the webcast, visit www.scripps.com and follow the "investor relations" link at the top of the page. The webcast link can be found under the "upcoming events" heading on the "investor relations" landing page.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial 1-800-230-1096 (U.S.) or 1-612-332-0819 (international) approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call. Investors and analysts will need the name of the call ("fourth quarter earnings report") to be granted access. Callers also will be asked to provide their name and company affiliation. The media and general public are granted access to the conference call on a listen-only basis.

A replay line will be open from 11 a.m. (Eastern) Feb. 26 until 11:59 p.m. March 4. The domestic number to access the replay is 1-800-475-6701 and the international number is 1-320-365-3844. The access code for both numbers is 278001.

A replay of the conference call will be archived and available online for an extended period of time following the call. To access the audio replay, visit www.scripps.com approximately four hours after the call, choose "investor relations," then follow the "audio archives" link on the left side of the page.

About Scripps

Scripps (www.scripps.com) delivers quality journalism and creates valuable marketing environments through television stations, newspapers and a growing menu of digital products and services that now includes social games. Creative and mission-driven employees "give light so the people can find their own way" at 19 television stations in major U.S. markets and at newspapers in 13 markets.

