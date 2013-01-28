Nucor Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter and Year End of 2012 Conference Call on the Web

ñol

January 28, 2013

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Nucor's NUE fourth quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host John Ferriola, Chief Executive Officer and President.  The event will be available on the Internet on Tuesday, January 29, 2013, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

   What:       

Nucor's Fourth Quarter and Year End of 2012 Conference Call

   When:      

2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 29, 2013

   Where:     

http://www.videonewswire.com/event.asp?id=91492 or at http://www.nucor.com



   How:        

Simply log on to the web at either of the addresses above

Archive:   

If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the archived call will be available after 7:00 p.m. on January 29, 2013 at http://www.nucor.com.

Nucor and affiliates are manufacturers of steel products, with operating facilities primarily in the U.S. and Canada. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating and expanded metal; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and HBI/DRI; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

 

