Energtek Completes Tests at Filling Station in Balkans

Filling station to provide energy to customers as part of 10-year NatGas supply project, as well as additional industrial energy consumers

Energtek Inc. (Pink Sheets: EGTK), a leader in hi-tech natural gas solutions and Adsorbed Natural Gas (ANG) technology, announced today that the company has finished the testing of components at its natural gas filling station in Reljevo, Sarajevo.

The station, which receives natural gas from a local pipeline will be used to compress and deliver natural gas to regional industrial energy consumers as part of a 10-year ongoing energy supply contract scheduled to realize revenues of over $100MM. Natural gas from the filling station will be delivered to the customers utilizing Energtek's proprietary natural gas transportation system.

Energtek expects the station to be fully operational soon.

While Energtek has already been supplying its existing customers with significant quantities of natural gas, operations at the new station will significantly increase Energtek's supply capacity to enable the company to fulfill the full terms of its supply contracts. The filling station will also enable Energtek to accommodate delivery of natural gas to additional local energy consumers.

"The testing of the filling station has been completed to our full satisfaction," said Prof. Yuri Ginzburg, CTO of Energtek Inc. "The station significantly increases our supply capabilities, and also increases the overall reliability of our supply system through a greater distribution of our supply sources."

About Energtek (EGTK)

Energtek utilizes proprietary mobile transportation technology to supply natural gas to industrial energy consumers with a particular focus in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. The company is a leading developer of ANG technology, and has developed innovative low-pressure mobile transportation solutions for industrial consumers and fleets of small vehicles. To learn more about Energtek, visit http://www.energtek.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of Energtek and its technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and other matters set in Energtek's filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

