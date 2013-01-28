CDEL Strengthens Partnership with Eleutian Technology, Launches TeachCast with Oxford

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited DL ("CDEL" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education in China focusing on professional education, today announced that the Company is extending its cooperation with Eleutian Technology, Inc. ("Eleutian"), a leading provider of online, interactive English training solutions with US-certified teachers. As part of the agreement, Eleutian will provide CDEL's students access to TeachCast with Oxford, an innovative English language teaching service jointly developed by Oxford University Press and Eleutian in 2012.

TeachCast with Oxford is based on two of Oxford's most successful courses: Let's Go, which has provided English language learning content to over 26 million children world-wide; and Business Venture, an acclaimed business English Learning program for adults. Such contents are supported by Eleutian's live interactive lessons, TeachCast, taught by its team of highly qualified, US-certified teachers via CDEL's open platform.

Zhengdong Zhu, Chairman and CEO of CDEL, commented, "We are very pleased to strengthen our partnership with Eleutian and further add TeachCast with Oxford to our course offering, combining Oxford's highly successful English language learning content with Eleutian's innovative teaching and learning solutions. We believe that our students can reap great benefits from such world-class content and creative pedagogical approaches. We will continue to enrich our online course offerings and services through internal development as well as through high-quality third-party content and services."

Kent Holiday, CEO of Eleutian Technology, added, "Eleutian is pleased to expand upon our collaboration with CDEL, a leader in China's rapidly growing online education market. Through China Distance Education's powerful online learning platform, we look forward to broadening access in China to Eleutian's highly trained instructors and our widely applicable TeachCast with Oxford programs."

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education in China focusing on professional education. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals and other course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers in China in the areas of accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering, and other industries. The Company also offers online test preparation courses to self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees and to secondary school and college students preparing for various academic and entrance exams. In addition, the Company offers online foreign language courses and offline business start-up training courses. For further information please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

About Eleutian Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Cody, Wyoming, Eleutian is focused on providing English Language Learning to students throughout the world. Eleutian teachers have taught over 1 million English lessons to students around the world via live synchronous videoconferencing. To find out more about Eleutian Technology please visit http://www.eleutian.com

