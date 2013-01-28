GroveWare Technologies Launches New Campus Police initiative with MobiTask mobilizing the Law Enforcement officers and Private Security Sectors

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- GroveWare Technologies Ltd. GROV is continuing to diversify its customer base for MobiTask™, its flagship solution designed to help transition businesses and governments away from paper-based processes to the modern wireless tablet. A recent GroveWare initiative with major Universities in the US to adapt MobiTask for use by their Campus Police officers on the beat, will serve as a valuable proof of concept tool for the other 14,000 law enforcement agencies and 700,000 police officers as well as the 10,000 security companies and 1.5 million security guards in the United States.

Police departments have identified paper-based incident reporting process as a serious bottleneck in the system. Officers complete written daily logs to record their movement and activity throughout the day. They also complete written incident reports in the field which are then re-entered by administrators into the Police Department's internal CAD system. This manual duplicate data entry procedure not only wastes time and incurs clerical costs, but often the officer-generated written reports are illegible, resulting in data integrity issues, as well as legal dispute and reporting delays. Many law enforcement organization are looking for a secure solution which would improve the data integrity, eliminate duplicate processing time and expedite incident reporting to court in real time.

Currently, there are exciting new opportunities introduced to GroveWare Technologies by Verizon Wireless for delivering Mobile solutions with Law Enforcement organizations. The successes of these initiatives have resulted in launching a comprehensive Law Enforcement solution nationwide in partnership with Verizon Wireless. The goals of the initiative are to eliminate wasted time and to improve the data integrity of the process. These will be achieved by replacing the current paper process with GroveWare's mobile tablet-based solution, MobiTask. MobiTask will provide each officer with the ability to complete and submit reports in real-time from the field. The administrative personnel will be given access to the backend system in order to approve and manage the submitted reports

"Every law enforcement agency and security firm in the country is required to prepare and submit incident, accident and inspection reports on regular basis," remarks Hrair Achkarian, GroveWare's CEO. "The vast majority of these police departments and security firms still use inefficient paper-processes to initiate these reports or must return to a police station or company office to enter information into a database. MobiTask allows this reporting to be generated at the scene on any wireless device, on a screen format customized to the needs of the specific law enforcement agency or security firm, incorporating geolocation, photographs and text information into a concise report which is then delivered in real time over the cellular network. Facilitating the movement of information and simplifying reporting tasks also frees up officers to attend to their more important role of protecting people and property in our communities. Because of the cost savings and productivity gains available to MobiTask users, each of these agencies are potential GroveWare customers. We intend to work aggressively with our wireless channel partner to expand deployment of MobiTask in this sector and to assist police departments and security firms to benefit from the operational, administrative and cost efficiencies that MobiTask can make available to them."

