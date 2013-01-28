AVT, Inc. Announces New Division

ARS will focus on automated retailing Micro-Stores

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- AVT, Inc. (OTC Markets: AVTC) (www.autoretail.com) announced that they have launched a new division dedicated to automated micro-stores. ARS (Automated Retail Systems), will handle all aspects of these customized self-service stores that allow brands and retailers to offer products in non-traditional locations.

ARS provides complete turnkey solutions, including custom design of the Micro-Stores, securing desirable placement locations, restocking and merchandising of the systems, sales tracking and management, and factory-authorized service and maintenance.

ARS services include:

Location Procurement – ARS will utilize their long-standing relationships with developers, airports, malls, college campuses, hospitals, government offices, military bases, and resorts, and will make recommendations and negotiate contracts to ensure location success.

Merchandising – ARS not only will restock each Micro-Store, but will also coordinate shipping from manufacturers and distribution centers as necessary to keep the system fully loaded with products.

Inventory Management – ARS will analyze each Micro-Store's sales performance, provide tracking and forecasting so that inventory can be adjusted to maximize sales.

Custom Design – ARS works with customers to assure that their Micro-Store is visually appealing, brand building, and project relevant. ARS designers are among the most award-winning in the industry.

Monitoring – ARS monitors the functions of every machine, 24/7. Their team is ready to respond to any type of situation or inquiry in real-time.

The automated segment of retailing is expected to grow to more than $1.1 trillion in 2015, according to a report published in Investor's Business Daily. Micro-Stores will become a significant component of the retailing industry, and will continue to grow at a rapid rate as more companies recognize the advantages of having a new, automated sales and branding vehicle that requires no management, staffing, or oversight.

ARS Micro-Stores delivers unbeatable sales productivity by selling top products in new areas of distribution, without salespeople and with minimal overhead. Studies have shown that when comparing identical product's sales figures, a Micro-Store outperforms a traditional retail counter by a factor of up to 30-to-1.

ARS is also committed to delivering the highest levels of service. Where some competitors take as much as 6-months to deliver an automated store, ARS has a better quality system ready to go in as little as 6-8 weeks. "We are the most vertically integrated company in the business," Shannon Illingworth, Founder and Chairman of AVT stated. "We can put a team on a project in a matter of days, including creative development and graphics, software design and consumer interfaces, location procurement, and technology integration," he added. "No one can match our speed and depth of expertise."

For more information on AVT, and their ARS Micro-Store division, please call 800-240-5175 or visit the website at www.autoretail.com.

About AVT, Inc:

AVT, Inc. is a leading developer of automated and self-service retailing systems. AVT is able to work with any size company to design a custom automated retailing solution that drives traffic, increases sales, improves security, and lowers overhead. With an in-house design team, software developers, mechanical engineers and on-site manufacturing, AVT can take projects from concept to completion with speed, economy and ingenuity.

AVT's stock is traded through the OTC Markets, Ticker Symbol: AVTC

