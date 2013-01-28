Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 8, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladstone Investment Corporation GAIN announces the following event:
What:
Gladstone Investment Corporation's Third Quarter Earnings Call & Webcast
When:
Tuesday, January 29th @ 8:30 a.m. EST
Where:
How:
By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above
By phone -- Please call (800) 860-2442
Contact:
Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5863
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website www.gladstoneinvestment.com.
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make debt and equity investments in small and mid-sized businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.
