Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 8:35 AM | 2 min read

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 8, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladstone Investment Corporation GAIN announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Investment Corporation's Third Quarter Earnings Call & Webcast


When:

Tuesday, January 29th @ 8:30 a.m. EST


Where:

http://www.videonewswire.com/event.asp?id=90928


How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above



By phone -- Please call (800) 860-2442


Contact:

Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5863








(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20101005/GLADSTONEINVESTMENT )

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make debt and equity investments in small and mid-sized businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.

SOURCE Gladstone Investment Corporation

