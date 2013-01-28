NxStage Home Hemodialysis Patient Awareness Tour Kicks Off January 29th

LAWRENCE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- NxStage® Medical, Inc. NXTM, a leading manufacturer of innovative dialysis products, announced today that NxStage patient advocate Jim Smith, 64, of Indianola, Washington is beginning the first NxStage Home Hemodialysis Patient Awareness Tour of 2013 with a 4-week journey starting January 29th.

The Tour is designed to increase patient awareness of home hemodialysis and consists of Smith, along with his wife and care partner, Claire, making 16 scheduled stops at dialysis centers in Georgia and South Carolina. Smith will speak with dialysis patients about the benefits of more frequent home hemodialysis and perform demonstrations with his NxStage System One™.

Smith's journey with NxStage began in 2007. Discouraged with how in-center treatment 3 times a week impeded his work, travel, and lifestyle, Smith researched other dialysis options and learned about home therapy with the System One. After completing training with his care partner, he began dialyzing at home with the System One.

"I understand the challenges of life on dialysis firsthand, and look forward to meeting with other patients to share my experiences with more frequent home hemodialysis with the System One. My goal is to help raise awareness and access to this life-changing therapy," said Smith.

"We're really excited to partner with Jim to increase patient awareness of our therapy," said Jeff Burbank, NxStage founder and CEO. "This inspiring tour is a great venue to reach patients and share experiences as well as to demonstrate how therapy with our innovative and portable System One can help transform the quality of life for patients needing dialysis."

For more information on Jim's journey with NxStage and the System One, visit, www.nxstage.com/homehemodialysis/patientstories/jim.

Smith receives a modest stipend from NxStage as well as reimbursement for travel expenses directly associated with these stops.

About the NxStage System One

The NxStage System One is the first and only truly portable hemodialysis system cleared for home use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Its simplicity and revolutionary size (just over a foot tall) provide convenient use in patients' homes and give patients the freedom to travel with their therapy. Unlike conventional hemodialysis systems, the System One requires no special infrastructure to operate. Under the guidance of their physician, patients can use the NxStage System One, with their trained partners, where, how and when it best meets their needs, at home or on the road.

About NxStage Medical Inc.

NxStage is a medical device company, headquartered in Lawrence, MA, USA, which develops, manufactures, and markets innovative systems for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and acute kidney failure. The System One home hemodialysis device developed by NxStage is the only FDA approved portable hemodialysis machine cleared for home use. For more information on NxStage, or NxStage products, visit, http://www.nxstage.com.

