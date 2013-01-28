Medisafe 1 Technologies Announces the Ex-Dividend Date on April 30 2013, Record Date on May 3 2013 and the Payment Date on May 6 2013

JERUSALEM, January 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ --

Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp. MFTH, a developer of patented technologies that physically prevent unauthorized administration of prescription medications, announced today that the company intends to issue the one-time special dividend to all existing shareholders pursuant to the perpetual license sale of technology rights to SAFECODE DRUG TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

The dates of the dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend date for its dividend to its Shareholders on April 30 2013, record date on May 3 2013 and the payment date on May 6 2013.

About Medisafe 1 Technologies

Medisafe 1 Technologies seeks to effectively prevent unauthorized administration of a drug or medicinal substance by hypodermic needle. Medisafe's patented technology is a medical assembly with a locking mechanism that is intended to ensure the substance cannot be released from the hypodermic needle without positive pre-matching between the substance and its intended patient.

Forward-Looking Statements

This letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp., and its technologies. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, as actual results may differ materially from those indicated. Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp. public filings may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Jacob Elhadad, CEO

+972-524440000

Jacob.elhadad10@gmail.com

SOURCE Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp.