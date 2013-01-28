Altitude Organic Signs Exclusive with U-Mate International, Organic Fertilizer Producer

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Organic Corporation, a division of Tranzbyte Corporation ERBB, is pleased to announce it has exclusively partnered with Native-American owned U-Mate International Inc. (www.humate.com) to develop our specialized product line formulated specifically for the cannabis industry.

U-Mate International Inc. mines in New Mexico, the highest quality humate fertilizer in the world, and distributes its fertilizer internationally out of Scottsdale, Arizona. Humate, contains organic humic and fulvic acid that naturally occurs in just a few places in the world. Humate has been shown to dramatically increase crop and production yields by 30% or more, while its use decreases required water use by 25%. U-Mate International produces one of the few pure humate fertilizers, not derived from leonardite or more potent forms of coal. Leading food producers throughout the world use New-Mex U-Mate, which is OMRI (Organic Material Review Institute) listed.

Altitude Organic Managing Director Brian Cook stated, "We plan to develop the highest quality commercial cannabis with the greatest yields ever recorded using our own proprietary organic growing medium. Altitude Organic soil, blended with humate and our own organic ingredients, will be used by our brand alliance partners in order to create the unified brand standard for the cannabis industry. We greatly thank U-Mate International president, Dennis Yellowhorse Jones, for his support and consultation. I believe we can bring commercial cannabis standardization through the unification of our brands organizational efficiencies."

Altitude Organic Corporation and U-Mate International have exclusively agreed to jointly consult on soil remediation and yield enhancing proprietary soil formulas for the cannabis industry. According to the agreement, which renews annually, only Altitude Organic will be allowed to purchase humate organic mineral at a commercially discounted rate within the cannabis industry. U-Mate International has on staff acclaimed Russian soil scientist Dr. Vladimir Vasilenko as the Technical Director for U-Mate International Inc. Dr. Vasilenko's extensive research in the organic fertilizer field has won him international accolades in the horticulture field. He will be available for expert consultation strictly for Altitude Organic's dispensary and caregiver cultivation partners. Visit www.altitudeorganic.com for more information.

ALTITUDE ORGANIC CORPORATION

Altitude Organic Corporation is the first publicly traded medical marijuana dispensary brand in the world. Beginning in 2009, the company has developed retailing, branding, and commercial cultivating strategies in conjunction with its licensed medical marijuana retail dispensaries operating under the Altitude Organic Medicine brand name. The company has operated in California, Colorado, and Arizona. Altitude Organic Corporation is currently targeting expansion through dispensary and caregiver branded partnerships nationally, as well as outright acquisition in 'for-profit' Colorado. The company seeks to capture market share in the fast growing, multi-billion dollar cannabis industry. For more information visit www.altitudeorganic.com and www.altitudeorganix.com.

ABOUT TRANZBYTE

The Tranzbyte Corporation (www.tranzbyte.com) is a driving force behind Altitude Organic Corporation. The company expects to continue its plan to acquire, hold, or spin out successful divisions in what has been described in previous news releases as "dividend farming," Companies that qualify and decide to become public on their own will agree to carve out shares for Tranzbyte and their ERBB shareholders.

Last year, Tranzbyte acquired ProximaRF – a leading-edge company that produces a line of products supporting leading-edge RFID technology.

Tranzbyte also houses the company's 10-year-old technology division which is actively engaged in the sale of its optical media enhancement products to potential customers in the US and Asia. Products in the Tranzbyte division include FLASHAlbum™ and FlixStix -- technologies that enable distributors of optical media (CDs, DVDs, etc.) to consolidate the best features of each medium onto a single content-protected USB flash drive.

ProximaRF

ProximaRF was founded in 2006. The company specializes in the development and control of software for Radio Frequency Identification tags called RFIDs. Proxima is currently working on an RFID that can be placed with large legal marijuana shipments so they can be tracked from their grow operation to the dispensaries or other legal sales outlets. This technology should be of invaluable use to both the marijuana seller as well as to law enforcement nationwide.

Companies and Contacts:

Tranzbyte Corporation

David G. Gwyther, President

14220 N. Northsight Blvd., Suite 139

Scottsdale, Arizona 85260

480-443-1600

davidgwyther@tranzbyte.com

www.tranzbyte.com

Tranzbyte Corporation – Hong Kong

Mr. Jack Martin, Managing Director

Rm 308, 3/F, Kai Tak Commercial Building 317-319

Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong (SAR)

Altitude Organic Corporation

Brian J. Cook, Managing Director

14220 N. Northsight Blvd., Suite 139-A

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

brian.cook@altitudeorganix.com

http://www.altitudeorganic.com

http://www.altitudeorganix.com/

