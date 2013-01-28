Voip-Pal.Com Inc.'s Lawful Intercept Patent Application Receives the Allowance for Issuance as a Patent

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Voip-Pal.Com Inc. ("Voip-Pal") (OTC Pink: VPLM) is pleased to announce that on January 18, 2013, US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has mailed the Notice of Allowance to Voip-Pal's wholly owned subsidiary Digifonica (International) Limited ("Digifonica") on its patent application "INTERCEPTING VOICE OVER IP COMMUNICATIONS AND OTHER DATA COMMUNICATIONS". Initially it was filed in November 29, 2007 as a PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) application, succeeded in the International phase, then entered the National phase in many countries, including the U.S.A. This notice of allowance means that prosecution is closed for the Lawful patent application and it is allowed for issuance as a patent.

The Lawful or Legal Intercept patent application discloses the technology on how the Law Enforcement Agencies can monitor VoIP calls of persons of interest. Existing legacy technologies rely on recording functionality of telephony switches and/or taps installed in major Internet hubs. With the expansion of Internet and multitude of Internet access methods, it becomes problematic to follow the paths of Internet calls. Digifonica's invention describes how to monitor VoIP calls right on the VoIP provider's equipment, independent of access methods (WiFi, DSL, Cable, Wimax etc). This technology has no administrative, political or geographical boundaries. Any call originated from across the world, as long as it has an account with a VoIP provider, can be monitored. Caller or callee can change their internet access from one Wifi hot spot to another one, and still be subjected to Legal Intercept. Even if the intercept target is using DID (Direct Inward Dial legacy PSTN number) for his VoIP phone, his calls can still be monitored.

The distinguishing feature of Digifonica's Lawful Intercept solution is its absolute stealth mode, opposite to other following patent applications. Lawful Intercept technology these days is expected to be legislated by many governments for all VoIP providers. So far VoIP has been the preferred way of communication for many illegal activities, including well-known terrorist attacks and drug trafficking. The early days of VoIP are over, and running commercial VoIP without Lawful Intercept will be considered by governments as illegal too.

About Voip-Pal's wholly owned subsidiary, Digifonica (International) Limited

Digifonica (International) Limited ("Digifonica") was originally incorporated as Digifonica International Inc. in 2004 and listed on the TSX stock exchange (DIL-H). The company raised more than $15M of investments into research and development of the most advanced VoIP technologies. It employed approximately 20 developers, some of them being well-known in VoIP industry, who built an integrated white-labelled VoIP system, which can be deployed for new Internet Telephony providers in matter of minutes. The goal was two-fold:

Provide scalable and the most cost-effective solution for partners, when prices for Internet calls go down to zero Comply with government regulations of Internet communications against illegal activities

Soon after the first production-grade system was released for partners, it became clear that architectural solutions developed and operated by Digifonica, were highly advanced in the industry and required protection. Digifonica decided to dedicate sufficient resources, both human and financial, to work with the top Canadian firm practising in intellectual property - Smart & Biggar. That cooperation produced the results: Digifonica filed overall 5 patent applications, starting from 2007 (see "About Voip-Pal/Digifonica Patent Applicatons" below). The Patent Applications were all filed initially as PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) applications, came through International phase, then entered National phases in many countries around the world, first of all in US Canada and Europe. They all are in different stages of prosecution.

About Voip-Pal/Digifonica Patent Applications

1. Lawful Intercept ("Intercepting VoIP communications and other data communications") US Patent Publication No. 20100150138, (Link to Digifonica Lawful Intercept USPTO filing): Lawful Intercept is a revolutionary technology that addresses the national and international demands by governments to enable law agencies the ability to perform scheduled and live intercepts on Digital Voice telephone conversations. Network Service providers such as Skype may soon want to be in compliance with government regulations regarding Lawful Intercept.

2. Routing, Billing and Rating engine (RBR): ("Producing routing messages for VoIP communications") US Patent Publication No. 20100150328 (Link to RBR USPTO filing): RBR allows new Licensees to perform subscriber management from their own existing subscriber management and billing platforms. This series of patented technologies allow Licensees to setup and deploy Digital Voice solutions virtually anywhere in the world in a matter of days, without fear of infringing on mainstream VoIP patents. (see Verizon/Vonage litigation[1]).

3. Mobile Gateway, US Patent Publication No. 20110122827, (Link to Digifonica Mobile Gateway USPTO filing): This patent is designed to allow a single subscriber device to connect automatically to WiFi/WiMax and other wireless data connections.

4. Enhanced 911 ("Emergency Assistance calling for VoIP communications") International Application No. PCT/CA2008/000545: This is a patented technology which allows for Short Code/Emergency Dialing; in other words, the ability to enable true Emergency Calling solutions to Digital Voice subscribers.

5. Advanced Interoperability Solutions ("Uninterrupted Transmission of Internet Protocol Transmissions during Endpoint Changes") International Application No. PCT/CA2009/001317: This patent allows the transfer of in-session digital voice calls between disparate wireless technologies, enabling subscribers to roam seamlessly between different WiFi, WiMAX, 3G and 4G antenna technologies without losing a call.

About Voip-Pal.Com Inc.

Voip-Pal.Com Inc. is a broadband VoIP telecom company offering local and long distance VoIP services to residential and business customers. The company also provides VoIP communication and reseller solutions for its partners. Voip-Pal.Com Inc. is the enabler of international calls using VoIP technology on the internet, smartphones and PC Tablets. Voip-Pal's goal is to provide a quality, high-speed and cost-effective telephone solution for the casual and business international traveler who must rely on their smartphones, laptops or tablets in order to communicate. Voip-Pal.Com, through its wholly owned subsidiary "Digifonica (International) Limited Gibraltar", is a technical leader in the VoIP services market which had revenues of $58 Billion in 2011 and is experiencing double digit year-over-year growth[2]. The addition of Digifonica Gibraltar's patent portfolio greatly enhances shareholder value and will contribute to significant revenue growth for Voip-Pal.Com.

