Carrier Showcases New Products/Programs at 2013 AHR Expo

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- From mobile apps to energy saving chillers, Carrier, the world's leader in high technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions, will be showcasing its new 2013 products and programs beginning today at the 65th International Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Exposition (AHR) Expo in Dallas. Carrier is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. UTX.

Among the featured products and programs are new smart phone apps to help customers determine the right Carrier rooftops and chillers to meet their needs; the WeatherExpert™ packaged rooftop units, which have been expanded to now include models up to 150 tons; and the latest version of Carrier's Hourly Analysis Program (HAP) v4.7 software with new calculators and simulation models.

The company will also highlight the new Capacity Recovery capability on Carrier® Evergreen® 19XR, 19XRV and 23XRV water-cooled chillers that ensure full cooling capability to mission critical facilities and the expanded Geothermal Water Source Heat Pumps, which now include a 100 percent-dedicated outdoor air application from 6- to 35-tons. Experts will also be available to discuss the new Toshiba Carrier SHRM-I heat recovery models that deliver innovative technology that optimizes and balances each component in the system to enhance reliability and efficiency.

They'll also cover the AdvanTE3C Optimized Central Plant solution, which brings energy saving district cooling design to individual buildings with a unique combination of controls and equipment solutions. Carrier's AdvanTE3C Solutions Center is a group of global Experts in Efficiency and Environment that expands Carrier's broad range of green building capabilities by supporting customers around the world in developing strategic, energy efficient and custom-engineered building solutions.

Visitors to the Carrier booth can pick up a free copy of Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems: Flexible Solutions for Comfort, Carrier's new white paper to help designers, architects and commercial building owners easily understand the benefits of a VRF system.

The AHR Expo is the world's largest conference and expo dedicated to heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration. More than 1,800 leading manufacturers and suppliers from around the world will be featured, showcasing hundreds of innovative new products to nearly 30,000 industry professionals.

For more information on these products and programs as well as Carrier's commercial portfolio, visit booth #1505 at the AHR Expo or visit www.Carrier.com.

