Cynosure to Host Fourth-Quarter 2012 Financial Results Conference Call on February 12

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure, Inc. CYNO, a leader in laser- and light-based treatments for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic applications, today announced that the company will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2012 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 12 and host a conference call for investors and analysts that day at 9:00 a.m. ET.

On the call, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Davin and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Timothy Baker will discuss Cynosure's financial results, as well as the company's business outlook and strategy.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at www.cynosure.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing (877) 709-8155 or (201) 689-8881. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the company's website.

