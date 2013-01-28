Synthesis Energy Systems to Report Second Quarter 2013 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 6, 2013

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. SYMX today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2013, ended December 31, 2012, on Wednesday, February 6, 2013, before the market opens. Senior management will hold a conference call to review the Company's financial results for this period and provide an update on corporate developments beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, please log on to SES' website at www.synthesisenergy.com. Alternatively, domestic callers may participate in the live telephone conference call by dialing (800) 860-2442. International callers should dial (412) 858-4600. An archived version of the webcast will be available on SES' website through March 6, 2013. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately one to two hours after the completion of the call through March 6, 2013. Domestic callers can access the telephonic replay by dialing (877) 344-7529. International callers should dial (412) 317-0088. The PIN access code for the replay is 10024318.

About Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc.

SES provides technology, equipment and engineering services for the conversion of low rank, low cost coal and biomass feedstocks into energy and chemical products. Its strategy is to create value through providing technology and equipment in regions where low rank coals and biomass feedstocks can be profitably converted into high value products through its proprietary U-GAS® fluidized bed gasification technology, which SES licenses from the Gas Technology Institute. U-GAS® gasifies coal cost effectively, without many of the harmful emissions normally associated with coal combustion plants. The primary advantages of U-GAS® relative to other gasification technologies are (a) greater fuel flexibility provided by the ability of SES to use all ranks of coal (including low rank, high ash and high moisture coals, which are significantly cheaper than higher grade coals), many coal waste products and biomass feed stocks; and (b) the ability of SES to operate efficiently on a smaller scale, which enables the construction of plants more quickly, at a lower capital cost, and, in many cases, in closer proximity to coal sources. SES currently has offices in Houston, Texas, and Shanghai, China. For more information on SES, please visit www.synthesisenergy.com or call (713) 579-0600.

