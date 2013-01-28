Synutra to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2013 Financial Results

QINGDAO, China and ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Synutra International, Inc. SYUT ("Synutra" or the "Company"), which owns subsidiaries in China that produce, market and sell nutritional products for infants, children and adults, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2013 on Friday, February 8, 2013 after the market closes.

The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, February 11, 2013 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1 (855) 500-8701 International: +65 6723-9385 Conference ID: 86670804

A webcast and replay of the conference call will be available through the Company's IR website at www.synutra.com.

About Synutra International, Inc.

Synutra International, Inc. SYUT is a leading infant formula company in China. It principally produces, markets and sells its products through its operating subsidiaries under the "Shengyuan" or "Synutra" name, together with other complementary brands. It focuses on selling premium infant formula products, which are supplemented by more affordable infant formulas targeting the mass market as well as other nutritional products and ingredients. It sells its products through an extensive nationwide sales and distribution network covering all provinces and provincial-level municipalities in mainland China. As of September 30, 2012, this network comprised over 680 independent distributors and over 730 independent sub-distributors who sell Synutra products in over 63,000 retail outlets.

