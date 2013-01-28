BOCOM is First Bank in China to Fight Fraud Using Leading FICO Analytic Solution

China's fifth-largest bank leads drive to improve fraud detection rates and protect customers from emerging fraud schemes.

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO FICO, the leading provider of analytics and decision management technology, today announced that China's Bank of Communications (BOCOM) has selected FICO® Falcon® Fraud Manager to protect the bank and its customers from payment card fraud. BOCOM, one of four oldest banks in China, will be the first Chinese bank to implement FICO's industry-leading fraud solution, which is used by more than 9,000 financial services organizations worldwide to protect more than 2.5 billion active card accounts, including more than 50 million in the Asia-Pacific region.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20111010/CG83314LOGO)



China's Bank of Communications, with HSBC, established the China Bank of Communications Pacific Credit Card Center in 2004. Like most Chinese banks, the bank was using a combination of third-party and in-house systems to manage and track fraud, but its systems lacked real-time detection capabilities and could not recognize new types of fraud. After a competitive review, BOCOM chose FICO's solution on the strength of its global track record.

"Our goal is to protect our customers' card security while ensuring that they have a good experience at the point of transaction," said Dr. Liu Xuanqing, director of the risk department, Pacific Credit Card Center. "With FICO's solution, we are confident we can considerably reduce losses in transaction fraud and also generate fewer false positives, resulting in a more protected environment for our customers."

This marks the second time BOCOM has been first-to-market with a FICO application, as the bank previously has implemented FICO® TRIAD® Customer Manager, FICO® Model Builder, FICO® Capstone® Decision Accelerator, in addition to other FICO decision management applications.

"China's consumer banking industry has experienced explosive growth, but with that growth comes criminals seeking to perpetrate fraud," said John Chen, managing director for FICO in China. "By selecting FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, BOCOM has raised the standard for performance for the entire industry, with real-time detection of both known fraud schemes and those that are likely to emerge in the future."

FICO® Falcon® Fraud Manager has been proven to reduce fraud losses as much as 50%, saving US card issuers more than $10 billion over the last 20 years, and Asia-Pacific issuers more than $1.7 billion. The solution uses neural network models, patented cardholder profiles and business rules to detect fraud.

About FICO

FICO FICO delivers superior predictive analytics solutions that drive smarter decisions. The company's groundbreaking use of mathematics to predict consumer behavior has transformed entire industries and revolutionized the way risk is managed and products are marketed. FICO's innovative solutions include the FICO® Score — the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the United States — along with industry-leading solutions for managing credit accounts, identifying and minimizing the impact of fraud, and customizing consumer offers with pinpoint accuracy. Most of the world's top banks, as well as leading insurers, retailers, pharmaceutical companies and government agencies, rely on FICO solutions to accelerate growth, control risk, boost profits and meet regulatory and competitive demands. FICO also helps millions of individuals manage their personal credit health through www.myFICO.com. Learn more at www.fico.com. FICO: Make every decision count™.

For FICO news and media resources, visit www.fico.com/news.

About China Bank of Communications Pacific Credit Card Center



In year 2004, China Bank of Communications and the HSBC cooperated to establish China Bank of Communications Pacific Credit Card Center. Based on the local advantage of China Bank of Communications Pacific Credit Card Center and global advantage of HSBC, the China Bank of Communications Pacific Credit Card Center strives to create "Chinese Global Cards" and intend to provide users worldwide preferential treatment and caring services. The Credit Card Center has launched a series of "Pacific" title card such as China Bank of Communications Pacific Dual-Currency Credit Card, China Bank of Communications Pacific Y-power Credit Card, China Bank of Communications Pacific Liu Xiang Visa Credit Card, China Bank of Communications Pacific Wal-Mart Credit Card, China Bank of Communications Pacific Suning Credit Card, China Bank of Communications Pacific Aviation Secretary Credit Card, China Bank of Communications Pacific Business Credit Card. For more information, please visit http://creditcard.bankcomm.com.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the success of the Company's Decision Management strategy and reengineering plan, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, continuing material adverse developments in global economic conditions, and other risks described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2012. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FICO, Falcon, TRIAD, Capstone and "Make every decision count" are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the United States and in other countries.

SOURCE FICO