Actinium Pharmaceuticals to Present at EMIT Targeted Radiotherapy Conference

Actinium's product candidates and technology platforms will be discussed in three presentations at Targeted Radiotherapy Conference in Washington, DC January 29 - 31, 2013

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, (OTC BB: CTVN), a biopharmaceutical company that develops innovative targeted payload immunotherapeutics, reported today that the program of the EMIT: Targeted Radiotherapy conference will feature three presentations devoted to Actinium Pharmaceuticals' clinical programs and technology platform. These presentations will address broadening use of radiolabeled monoclonal antibodies for Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) preparation in various indications; rationale for and prospects of a pivotal study of Iomab-B in relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients; and successfully combining Actimab-A and low dose chemotherapy in front line treatment of older AML patients.

"These presentations demonstrate again both the progress we are making and the interest our product candidates and platforms elicit in the clinic for AML patients in particular," said Jack Talley, president and chief executive officer of Actinium. "We intend to intensify our clinical programs this year and look forward to announcing additional milestones."

The first Actinium program related presentation at this year's EMIT conference entitled "Radioimmunotherapy for Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation of Leukemia and Lymphoma: Emerging Therapy and Future Approaches" will focus on the expanding use in clinical trials of the CD45 targeting monoclonal antibody BC8 labeled with various radioisotopes for optimal match to the cancer being treated in the context of HSCT. The second presentation entitled "Laying the Foundation for Stem Cell Transplantation with RIT for Enhanced Therapeutic Benefit" will focus on the unmet medical need of treating relapsed and refractory AML patients. The third presentation "Targeted Alpha Particle Immunotherapy for Acute Myeloid Leukemia" will highlight results of front line treatment of older newly diagnosed AML patients.

The following are the dates and times of the above referenced presentations:

January 30, 2013, 9.00 am: "Radioimmunotherapy for Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation of Leukemia and Lymphoma: Emerging Therapy and Future Approaches", presenter: John Pagel, MD, Associate Member, Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

January 31, 2013, 1.30 pm: "Laying the Foundation for Stem Cell Transplantation with RIT for Enhanced Therapeutic Benefit", presenter: Dragan Cicic, MD, COO & CMO, Actinium Pharmaceuticals

January 31, 2013, 2.00 pm: "Targeted Alpha Particle Immunotherapy for Acute Myeloid Leukemia", Joseph Jurcic, MD, Chief, Leukemia Services, New York Presbyterian/Columbia

The above referenced oral presentations will take place at the One Washington Circle Hotel, One Washington Circle, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20037.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a New York, New York based biopharmaceutical company that develops innovative alpha particle immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary platform for the therapeutic utilization of alpha particle emitting actinium-225 and bismuth-213 isotopes in association with monoclonal antibodies. The Company also develops other radiopharmaceuticals for select applications.

Media:

Dennis S. Dobson Jr., 203-258-0159

