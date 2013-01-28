Broadcom Showcases Set-top Box Innovations at Moscow CSTB Event

Broad Portfolio of Cable, Satellite, IP and Terrestrial Silicon Solutions Targets Rapid Transition to Digital Broadcasting and IPTV

MOSCOW, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ --CSTB Exhibition and Forum 2013 –

Introduces Broadcom's proven expertise in powering digital TV platforms to this expanding market

Addresses the 90 percent penetration of pay TV households by 2018, according to ABI Research

Paves the way for operators and broadcasters to deliver enhanced interactive and hybrid IP-based services

Announces the industry's first fully integrated single-chip DVB-T2 receiver SoC for digital TV transition

Broadcom Corporation BRCM, a global innovation leader in semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications, is showcasing its latest generation of cable, satellite, IP and terrestrial TV solutions at the CSTB Exhibition and Forum, the premier broadcasting and telecommunications event in Russia. Broadcom's broad range of digital set-top box and receiver technologies addresses the growing demand for digital TV delivery and paves the way for future hybrid IPTV services in Russia and neighboring markets. Learn more at Broadcom.com.

"Russia is undergoing a massive television restructuring, and we expect pay TV to continue its high growth and exceed 90 percent household penetration by 2018. Russia's digital cable subscribers have been growing rapidly, reaching nearly 45 percent of total subscribers. Satellite subscriptions have been growing at 18.5 percent annually since 2008, with increasing interest in HD services," said Sam Rosen, Practice Director at ABI Research. "Today's Russian television consumption is evolving from analog to digital, with an upcoming transition from standard definition (SD) to high definition (HD), driven in part by the government's investment in digital TV broadcasting. Russian audiences increasingly value the convenience and comfort of more sophisticated broadcast services, and are ready to pay for these new technologies."

Russia has adopted the DVB-T2 standard for terrestrial broadcast and set 2015 as the national analog shut-off deadline.* In the surrounding area, Ukraine and Kazakhstan have also adopted this standard. At CSTB, Broadcom is launching the industry's first fully integrated single chip DVB-T2 receiver system-on-a-chip (SoC) solution (BCM7563), providing a cost-effective transition from analog directly to digital TV programming and an easy migration towards future IP-delivered interactive content and services.

"Broadcom's broad portfolio of set-top box and receiver technology enables device manufacturers to address the significant growth in multiple TV segments –cable, satellite, IP and terrestrial," said Dan Marotta, Broadcom Executive Vice President and General Manager, Broadband Communications Group. "With Broadcom's common architecture and hardware compatibility, platform design investment can be easily leveraged to address multiple segments for lower costs, less complexity and faster time-to-market."

Broadcom will also demonstrate the BCM7445 Ultra HD TV Video Decoder SoC that supports the latest generation of video compression technology called HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding), based on the H.265 standard. This compression technology offers operators and broadcasters significant bandwidth savings over current standards. Additionally, Broadcom will demonstrate the BCM7241 IPTV STB SoC with the BCM43526 5G WiFi solution, based on the latest IEEE802.11ac standard. This enables operators to provide reliable whole-home, carrier-grade video distribution and coverage for multi-room DVR, browsing, gaming, over-the-top (OTT) and other services.

Technology Highlights

Cable:

BCM7581 DVB-C High Definition Set-top Box SoC

BCM7592 Multi Mode HD STB SoC that supports DVB-C, DVB-T and ISDB-T with hybrid IP services

BCM7435 Video Media Server with Multi HD transcoding

BCM7445 UltraHD Video Media Server with HEVC

BCM3128 DVB-C Full-Band Capture with 8 QAM channels

BCM3383 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem SoC

BCM7014 DVB-C SD MPEG2 Zapper SoC

Satellite:

BCM4538 Quad Full Band Capture Satellite Receiver

BCM4538+BCM7429 Satellite IP Multi switch Set-top Box Platform

BCM7346 HD Satellite PVR SoC with Power Management and MoCA®

BCM7360 HD PVR Satellite SoC

BCM7358 HD Zapper Satellite SoC

BCM7301 SD Zapper Satellite SoC

IPTV:

BCM7241 + BCM43526 802.11ac Wireless IPTV Set-top Box Platform

Terrestrial:

BCM7563 single chip DVB-T2 Receiver SoC

