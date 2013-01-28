Broadcom Launches Industry's First Single Chip DVB-T2 Receiver SoC for Digital TV Transitions

Extends Broadcom's Pin Compatible Cable, Satellite, IP and Terrestrial TV Chipset Product Portfolio

MOSCOW, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- CSTB Exhibition and Forum –

News Highlights

Broadcom's BCM7563 is the industry's first single-chip DVB-T2 receiver chip

Integrates HD video decoder, CPU, graphics and audio engines with tuner and demodulator

Common architecture and pin compatibility with Broadcom's family of cable, satellite, IP and terrestrial receiver chips

Small footprint and high integration reduces component count and lowers cost for DVB-T2 receivers

Broadcom Corporation BRCM, a global innovation leader in semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications, today announced the industry's first fully integrated, single chip, DVB-T2 receiver system-on-a-chip (SoC) solution. The Broadcom BCM7563 includes a DVB-T2 tuner, demodulator, CPU, high-definition audio, video and graphics back-end to address growing digital terrestrial TV (DTT) adoption. Broadcom's new technology will be demonstrated at the CSTB trade show in Moscow this week or learn more at Broadcom.com.

While today's DVB-T2 solutions primarily consist of three-chip solutions, the BCM7563 is expanding the market by providing equipment manufacturers with an easier to build and lower complexity solution. It also allows operators to upgrade services easily from one-way broadcast, to Digital Video Recording (DVR) and future two-way interactive IP services such as HbbTV, Video on Demand (VoD) and online shopping.

"The BCM7563 demonstrates Broadcom's commitment to transition the digital terrestrial market from SD to HD," said Dan Marotta, Broadcom Executive Vice President and General Manager, Broadband Communications Group. "By offering this highest level of system integration, we are providing significantly reduced build cost and complexity to drive DVB-T2 to mass market adoption."

"DVB-T2 multiplexes are aggressively being rolled out in Russia. The first DVB-T2 multiplex, replacing some older DVB-T broadcasts, covered over 70 percent of the households in Russia at the end of 2012, with 98 percent coverage on three multiplexes planned for 2015," said Sam Rosen, Practice Director at ABI Research. "Russia currently has a large installed base of TVs that could receive DVB-T2, creating a significant market for set-top boxes."

Key Features

DVB-T, T2 and T2 Lite standards support

High performance H.264, 1080p60 hardware video decoder with Multi-View Codec (MVC) support

Flexible multimedia decode engine supporting a wide range of audio and internet video formats

Additional tuners, USB and SDIO ports for DVR and time-shift buffering applications

Complete IP stream processing with integrated Ethernet PHY for hybrid applications including HbbTV

High performance applications processor plus a dedicated DVB-T2 acquisition processor

High definition Graphics Engine with HD and SD video scalers

High speed DDR3 memory interface

Broadcom's Artemis software stack enables both linear and advanced hybrid TV content and services

Industry leading conditional access systems and advanced digital rights management support

Availability

The BCM7563 is currently sampling and will be demonstrated at Broadcom's Booth at CSTB 2013. The BCM7563 is available in small footprint 15x15mm2 and 19x19mm2 packages.

