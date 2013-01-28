Broadcom Introduces World's Most Advanced Switch SoC for SMB Networks

New StrataConnect™ Series Delivers Breakthrough Integration and Advanced Features for the Evolving Network

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ --

News Highlights:

Industry's highest level of integration delivers enterprise-class features to the SMB network 1

Advanced features enable wide-scale deployment of SMB cloud-based services

Advanced power management drives power savings beyond EEE for lower total cost of ownership2

Broadcom Corporation BRCM, a global innovation leader in semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications, today announced the StrataConnect Series of switch system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for small-to-medium business (SMB) networks. Broadcom's new SoCs combine Layer 2 and Layer 3 (L2/L3) switching, 16 gigabit Ethernet (GbE) physical layer transceivers (PHYs), 10 GbE and high-performance central processing unit (CPU) onto a single piece of silicon, delivering enterprise-class features to the SMB network. For more news, visit Broadcom's Newsroom.

Many SMBs are adopting cloud services and deploying advanced IP-based applications. In fact, SMB spending on public cloud services is expected to grow to $32B by 2015.3 While this helps companies reduce capital expenditures and lower equipment maintenance costs, it requires more sophisticated networking capabilities and stringent security controls. Moreover, high bandwidth applications and next generation high-speed servers are driving the penetration of 10G in SMB networks. The StrataConnect Series allows customers to deliver "cloud-ready" networks and enable advanced high bandwidth applications that drive productivity.

The new StrataConnect Series includes advanced features for tighter security and application-based prioritization. The integrated CPU can scale processing power as necessary and includes added intelligence to enable cloud-based network management. In addition, advanced power management features deliver power savings that go beyond Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE) to reduce energy costs.

"For small to medium businesses, cloud services have quickly become a critical way to deliver leading technology without the complexity of big IT," said Derek Lam, NETGEAR VP of Engineering, SMB Switching and Wireless. "As a result, scalable switching solutions with advanced features are now more important than ever. It is essential that semiconductor suppliers address these trends with products optimized for SMB networks."

"Broadcom's leadership in Ethernet networking has allowed us to engineer the most integrated, scalable and feature-rich switches to meet the efficiency demands of SMB networks," said Ed Redmond, Broadcom Vice President & General Manager, Compute and Connectivity. "Building on Broadcom's proven architecture, we developed a solution that enables the next generation of SMB networks, supporting more cloud services, wireless users, VoIP phones, and advanced security."

Market Drivers

Emergence of cloud services driving need for sophisticated security and QoS features to support remote-delivery of cloud-based applications

High-bandwidth applications leading to penetration of 10 Gigabit Ethernet in SMB networks

Budget constraints for smaller business and reduced CapEx creating need for lower power and more optimized solutions

Key Features

Scalable table sizes and advanced security features support increasing numbers of VoIP and wireless deployments and cloud-based network management

High performance ARM-based CPU integrated on-chip to scale with cloud-based applications

Integrated 10GbE ports for connecting to high-speed servers and for high bandwidth applications deployed in SMB networks

Advanced power saving techniques such as burst and batch control policy and LED intensity controls achieve savings beyond targets set by EEE

Availability

The StrataConnect Series of switch SoCs, including the BCM53333, BCM53334, BCM53344 and BCM53346 devices are now sampling with volume production slated for 1H 2013.

For ongoing Broadcom news visit our Newsroom, read our B-Connected Blog, or visit us on Facebook or Twitter. And to stay connected, subscribe to our RSS Feed.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Corporation BRCM, a FORTUNE 500® company, is a global leader and innovator in semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. Broadcom® products seamlessly deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environments. With the industry's broadest portfolio of state-of-the-art system-on-a-chip and embedded software solutions, Broadcom is changing the world by Connecting everything®. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

Resources:

1 Fifty percent fewer chips as compared to competition

(2-chip solution for 24GbE and 4 x10GbE application vs. 4 chips for competition)

2 Ten percent reduction in system costs and up to 15 percent reduction in power consumption

3 Gartner, IDC, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, McKinsey estimates

Broadcom®, the pulse logo, Connecting everything®, the Connecting everything logo and StrataConnect are among the trademarks of Broadcom Corporation and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts Press Isa Loundon Manager, Product Communications 408-922-7787 isa@broadcom.com Investors Chris Zegarelli Senior Director, Investor Relations 949-926-7567 czegarel@broadcom.com

SOURCE Broadcom Corporation; BRCM Infrastructure & Networking