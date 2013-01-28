Marvell Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sehat Sutardja Selected for Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame

Honor recognizes distinguished business leaders for guiding future generations to achieve their dreams, by providing real-world work experiences and supporting educational opportunities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell today announced its chairman, president, chief executive officer and founder, Dr. Sehat Sutardja, has been selected to join the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame in a ceremony held on January 24 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. Other honorees in the Business Hall of Fame include Bay Area executives Joseph Saunders, executive chairman of Visa; Brad Smith, CEO of Intuit; and James White, CEO of Jamba Juice.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130128/SF48922-a)

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130128/SF48922-b)

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20100719/SF36559LOGO-b)

"In today's culture, success is about building both a personal and professional foundation centered on three core principles, integrity, a strong work ethic and teamwork. It is imperative that children learn as much as they can from an early age and develop a clear economic understanding through real-world experiences," said Dr. Sutardja. "I truly believe it is the responsibility of all leaders to collaboratively invest in the next generation for the sake of the economy, future of our education system and society at large. I am delighted to receive this honor from Junior Achievement. I believe I am an example of the American dream and I am committed to continuing to work with the organization to help build the business leaders of tomorrow."

Junior Achievement is one of the world's largest organizations dedicated to educating students, giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. Through hands-on experience, students from kindergarten through high school learn knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.

"For nearly a century, Junior Achievement has been dedicated to helping young people become entrepreneurs, develop skills that will be valued in a global workforce and proactively manage their finances. Our success is only possible through the strong support of our volunteers and community leaders like Dr. Sutardja. I am proud to welcome Dr. Sutardja into our Hall of Fame and I, along with the students whose lives he's impacted, are thankful for his tireless contributions and ongoing support," said Linda McCracken, president of Junior Achievement of Northern California.

Dr. Sehat Sutardja is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the modern semiconductor age. His breakthrough designs and guiding vision have revolutionized numerous industry segments, from data storage to the high-performance, low-power chips now driving the growing global markets for mobile computing and telephony. His lifetime passion for electronics began early; he became a certified radio repair technician at age 13 and has been designing components and systems ever since. For his relentless innovation, he has been awarded more than 260 patents, recognized as the Inventor of the Year by the Silicon Valley Intellectual Property Law Association and has been named a Fellow of IEEE. In 2012, Dr. Sutardja was awarded the Indonesian Diaspora Lifetime Achievement Award for Global Pioneering and Innovation at the first-ever Congress of Indonesian Diaspora, presented by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia. The award recognizes Dr. Sutardja's achievements in advancing technology through innovation in engineering, driving adoption of technology into new markets and evangelizing the use of the latest technology in developing nations that will greatly impact the future.

Dr. Sutardja holds Master of Science and PhD degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of California at Berkeley. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University.

About Marvell

Marvell MRVL is a global leader in providing complete silicon solutions enabling the digital connected lifestyle. From mobile communications to storage, cloud infrastructure, digital entertainment and in-home content delivery, Marvell's diverse product portfolio aligns complete platform designs with industry-leading performance, security, reliability and efficiency. At the core of powerful consumer, network and enterprise systems, Marvell empowers partners and their customers to always stand at the forefront of innovation, performance and mass appeal. By providing people around the world with mobility and ease of access to services adding value to their social, private and work lives, Marvell is committed to enhancing the human experience.

As used in this release, the term "Marvell" refers to Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.Marvell.com.

Marvell is a registered trademark of Marvell and/or its affiliates. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

For Further Information Contact:

Marvell Media Relations Daniel Yoo Tel: 408-222-2187 yoo@marvell.com

SOURCE Marvell