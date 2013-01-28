BNY Mellon Renews Relationship with Aston Funds

16-Year Affiliation Includes Custody, Fund Accounting and Sub-Administration and Transfer Agency Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon, the global leader in investment management and investment services, has renewed its relationship with Aston Funds to provide custody, fund accounting and sub-administration, regulatory administration and transfer agency services. BNY Mellon also will provide performance and risk analytics reporting.

BNY Mellon provides the services to 25 Aston Funds with $12 billion in assets under management.

"BNY Mellon's history of providing outstanding service over a 16-year period as well as its comprehensive suite of products and services were compelling reasons to continue this relationship," said Jerry Dillenburg, chief operating officer and chief compliance officer for Aston Funds.

"BNY Mellon continues to invest in resources that can help fund complexes such as Aston Funds launch new products and services and be responsive to their clients' changing needs," said Samir Pandiri, BNY Mellon executive vice president, head of Americas Asset Servicing and chief executive officer of BNY Mellon's Alternative Investment Services (AIS) and AIS Prime Custody businesses. "Clients are looking for more sophisticated solutions to help them navigate the changing regulatory and market environment."

Notes to Editors:

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Aston Asset Management LP provides investment management services to the mutual fund and managed accounts markets by carefully selecting, monitoring and marketing experienced boutique investment managers, who seek to achieve consistent investment performance using disciplined investment processes and best in class business standards. From the initial due diligence on an investment manager to the launching of a new Aston Fund, measured steps are taken to ensure congruence between the requirements of Aston, the capabilities of the subadviser and the needs of clients. Aston Funds are distributed nationally through intermediaries including registered investment advisors, model platforms, broker-dealers, consultants, retirement platforms and wealth management teams.

BNY Mellon Asset Servicing offers clients worldwide a broad spectrum of specialized asset servicing capabilities, including custody and fund services, securities lending, performance and analytics, and execution services. BNY Mellon Asset Servicing provides services through BNY Mellon and other related companies.

BNY Mellon is a global financial services company focused on helping clients manage and service their financial assets, operating in 36 countries and serving more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is a leading provider of financial services for institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals, offering superior investment management and investment services through a worldwide client-focused team. It has $26.7 trillion in assets under custody/administration and $1.4 trillion in assets under management, services $11.4 trillion in outstanding debt and processes global payments averaging $1.5 trillion per day. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon.

