Back9Network & USA TODAY Sports Forge Online Content Syndication Agreement

Back9Network Becomes Official Partner of USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties

HARTFORD, Conn. and MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Back9Network, a new lifestyle television network and media company, and USA TODAY Sports, one of the world's leading multi-platform news and information media companies, today announced that Back9Network has become an Official Partner of USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties.

As part of the partnership, effective immediately, select Back9Network coverage and content will be available online at USATODAY.com — http://www.USATODAY.com/golf. Back9 in 90, the daily online video update on the day's events in golf and beyond, is among the initial Back9Network.com content offerings currently available via USATODAY.com/sports.

The agreement also provides rights for both parties to utilize each other's online content and coverage, as well as mutual link sharing. Future syndication of Back9Network content is expected to take place across other sites that comprise USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties and Gannett Co.

"We're very proud that Back9Network has been named an Official Partner of USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties, and we are excited to extend our content to USA TODAY Sports (www.usatoday.com/sports) and invite those sports fans to also visit us on Back9Network.com (www.back9network.com)," said James L. ("Jamie") Bosworth, founder and CEO, Back9Network.

"As we launch a newly redesigned Back9Network.com this week at the PGA Merchandise Show, we are thrilled to give USATODAY.com visitors a taste of our character-driven content and distinct perspective on golf's incredible influence on culture and life," concluded Bosworth.

"We're excited to welcome Back9Network to the USA TODAY Sports family," said Chris Pirrone, General Manager of USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties. "We are committed to offering passionate fans of all sports the most engaging and comprehensive coverage on any platform, and we're confident that golf fans will love Back9Network's golf coverage. Our advertising partners are also excited to engage with Back9Network's devoted golf fanbase across desktop, video, mobile and social."

About Back9Network:

Back9Network, based in Hartford, Conn., is a new lifestyle television network and media company. Back9Network was developed as a complementary alternative to traditional media's focus on professional golf tournament coverage. Focused on compelling storytelling, interesting personalities, features and fashions, interviews and instruction, travel, gear and so much more, fans of all kinds will want to hang with the Back9Network. Back9Network.com, the online clubhouse for Back9Network, delivers a fresh perspective on the golf lifestyle and its worldwide influence.

Back9Network's Corporate Headquarters and TV/Video Production Studio are a central part of the rebirth of downtown Hartford. Back9Network joins ESPN, NBC Sports and YES Network in Connecticut, which is quickly becoming the sports media capital of the world. Back9Network's leadership includes respected and outspoken executives from the golf and media industries. Clint Eastwood serves as chairman of the Back9Network Creative Committee. For further information, visit www.Back9Network.com.

About the USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

The USA TODAY Sports Media Group encompasses all sports initiatives across USA TODAY Sports and Gannett's more than 100 well-known local media brands. It also includes the sports photography service USA TODAY Sports Images, USA TODAY High School Sports and the hundreds of sites within USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties such as thebiglead.com and mixed martial arts site MMAjunkie.com, among others. USA TODAY is owned by Gannett Co., Inc. GCI.

