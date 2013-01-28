LoJack Names Former Ford Motor Co. Executive Hal Dewsnap as Senior Vice President/General Manager of U.S. Sales

30-Year Auto Industry Veteran to Lead Implementation and Execution of Strategy Focused on Top-Volume Dealer Groups and Agent Sales





CANTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- LoJack Corporation LOJN, the company that created the Stolen Vehicle Recovery market, today announced the appointment of Hal Dewsnap as Senior Vice President/General Manager of U.S. Sales. He replaces Kevin Mullins, who will continue with the Company and assist in the transition.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20080512/NEM054LOGO )

Dewsnap brings 30 years of domestic and international sales experience to LoJack. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Regional Sales, Service and Parts Manager for the Ford Motor Co. in Boston, where as the top executive in New England he led a team responsible for more than $2 billion in annual sales. From 2005 to 2010 Dewsnap was Ford's Los Angeles Regional Sales Manager. In that role he developed and implemented a strategic turnaround that significantly improved sales performance, customer loyalty, dealer satisfaction and dealer profitability. In addition, Dewsnap has served as Ford's VP/District Manager in Puerto Rico and Marketing Manager for the Middle East District for Ford's Worldwide Direct Market Operations.



"Hal is an outstanding sales executive whose appointment builds on our Company's strong functional and technical expertise to best position LoJack for success," said Randy Ortiz, LoJack's CEO and President. "He has led emerging as well as highly developed markets, including a $5.5 billion sales operation for Ford Motor Company in California. By virtue of his OEM background and strategic capabilities – combined with leadership skills and experience building powerful teams – Hal will play a critical role in furthering the growth of our global brand."

About LoJack Corporation

LoJack Corporation, the company that has helped more than nine million people protect their vehicles in the event of theft over the past 25+ years, today provides safety, security and protection for an ever-growing range of valuable assets and people. Leveraging its core strengths, including its well-known brand, direct integration with law enforcement and dealer distribution network, LoJack Corporation is expanding into new areas across the continuum from theft deterrence to recovery. The Company is focusing on creating a new level of value for its dealer, customer and investor communities by delivering innovative offerings, multiple technologies in expanding geographies. For more information, visit www.lojack.com , www.autotheftblog.com, www.youtube.com/lojack, www.twitter.com/LoJackCorp or www.Facebook.com/LoJackCorp .

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

From time to time, information provided by LoJack or statements made by its employees may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by use of the words "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "projects" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the continued and future acceptance of LoJack's products and services, competition, LoJack's relationships with licensees, dealers and agents, LoJack's ability to respond to technological change to meet evolving customer needs, and changes in general economic or geopolitical conditions and conditions in the automotive retail market. For a further discussion of these and other significant factors to consider in connection with forward-looking statements concerning LoJack, reference is made to LoJack's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011 and LoJack's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made. Except as required by law, LoJack undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Jeremy Warnick

LoJack Corp.

781-302-4251

jwarnick@lojack.com

SOURCE LoJack Corporation