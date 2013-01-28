Broadcom Unveils New Line of Enterprise Switch SoCs For Growing BYOD and Mobility Requirements

New StrataXGS® Products Deliver Breakthrough Innovation for Managing the Agile Enterprise

News Highlights:

Addresses evolving network requirements for secure unified wired, wireless and cloud connectivity

Powerful integration combines gigabit Ethernet switching/routing, CPU subsystem and 40G stacking

Custom engines deliver IP firewall, WLAN controller and network virtualization functionality

Breadth of device choices optimized for mid-size enterprise and large-scale Fortune 500 networks

Broadcom Corporation BRCM, a global innovation leader in semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications, today announced a new line of switch system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions optimized to address workforce mobility and evolving network requirements in the enterprise. Broadcom's new StrataXGS BCM56340 Series delivers a broad range of innovative features that simplify the provisioning and monitoring of mobile user traffic while providing secure, seamless and high-speed connectivity to the data center and cloud-computing storage resources. For more news, visit Broadcom's Newsroom.

As the number of connected devices and emergence of cloud-based applications continues to climb, demand for higher-bandwidth enterprise networks is growing at a rapid pace. With the trend toward bring-your-own-device (BYOD) in the workplace, enterprise IT managers must adapt with scalable, affordable, secure platforms in a unified infrastructure.

"IT organizations are under increasing pressure to provide access to applications and data from anywhere, at any time, via any device,"said Matthias Machowinski, Infonetics Directing Analyst, Enterprise Networks and Video. "Bandwidth, integration and intelligent security features that scale to a large number of users are among the top requirements. Broadcom's latest innovation for the enterprise should strengthen the company's position as a leading supplier in this space."

Built on the proven StrataXGS architecture, the BCM56340 Series delivers more than 120 Gbps of line-rate performance with large forwarding tables, to meet the needs of a growing mobile user base in enterprise campus networks. App-IQ security intelligence distributes enterprise firewall capabilities among all access ports, eliminating network bottlenecks and delivering increased application visibility. Control and provisioning of wireless access points (CAPWAP) tunnel port capabilities provide seamless unified wireless/wireline integration. These highly integrated products combine a 48-port gigabit Ethernet (GbE) switching core, a dual-core ARM A9 CPU, and energy-efficient 10GbE SerDes uplinks into a single chip solution.

"Mobile device use in the enterprise continues to scale at a dramatic rate, straining the network in terms of bandwidth, data security, and connectivity to services. IT managers are seeking solutions to enable a considerably more agile and secure network," said Ram Velaga, Broadcom Vice President and General Manager of the Core Switching Group. "Our new StrataXGS devices are designed from the ground up to address these challenges, delivering maximum stackable port density and performance, distributed security intelligence, and unified switching across LANs, WLANs, and data centers – all in a single chip solution."

Market Drivers

89 percent of enterprise networks enable BYOD 2

75 percent of US IT managers said new rules must be established around security and device usage 2

90 percent of IT managers feel the use of mobile devices pose a significant threat to security 3

1/10/40/100 Gigabit Ethernet ports are forecasted to exceed 600 million ports by 20164

Key Features

App-IQ distributed security intelligence provides high bandwidth Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) for highly granular application visibility

Integrated Smart-Buffer capabilities provide optimal, adaptive management of network congestion and absorption of bursty workloads

Integrated Smart-Table technology delivers large Layer 2 and Layer 3 forwarding scale with flexible, network topology-based provisioning

Layer 2 multipathing and network virtualization via IEEE 802.1BR enable optimum workload mobility

Large IPv6 forwarding tables, up to 80G stacking and optional 40GE uplinks provide maximum scalability for Fortune500 network environments

Availability

The StrataXGS BCM56340 Series is now sampling in multiple device options. Volume production is slated for the second half of 2013. Visit http://www.broadcom.com/products/features/network_redefined.php to learn more.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Corporation BRCM, a FORTUNE 500® company, is a global leader and innovator in semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. Broadcom® products seamlessly deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environments. With the industry's broadest portfolio of state-of-the-art system-on-a-chip and embedded software solutions, Broadcom is changing the world by Connecting everything®. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

