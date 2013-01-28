PowerTools App Helps SDG&E Customers Manage & Save Energy

Free mobile app available via iTunes Store is first in the nation to receive Privacy Smart Powered by TRUSTe® Seal

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Today San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and Candi Controls announced that the PowerTools app is available for customers to download on their mobile phone or tablet to check recent energy use, set and manage energy saving goals, and track weather patterns related to energy use.

The PowerTools app, which utilizes the Green Button Connect My Data platform, is now available via the iTunes Store for iPhones and iPads, with Google Play coming soon for Android devices. PowerTools is the first app in the nation to receive certification through the TRUSTed Smart Grid Privacy Program, a self-regulatory program that certifies that companies use responsible privacy practices as they collect and share consumer smart grid data.

The PowerTools app was designed to help SDG&E customers securely identify ways to make smarter choices in their energy use habits and decisions, improving efficiency and lowering costs. Launched in October on a limited basis, the app is now available for all customers who have access to SDG&E's My Account web portal. Additional features include access to the SDG&E outage map and online bill payment, environmental impact, historical use analysis, and overview of actual use and savings relative to history.

"Privacy of customer data is important to SDG&E, and we are committed to protecting our customers' data as well as equipping customers so that they can make smart choices about how they share and use their energy data," said SDG&E Vice President, Customer Services, and Chief Customer Privacy Officer Caroline Winn. "The PowerTools app is a user-friendly tool for customers to analyze their energy use. We are pleased that it has received the Privacy Smart Powered by TRUSTe Seal, which offers an added level of assurance for customers interested in authorizing trusted sources to use their energy data."

"We have worked with TRUSTe and with policymakers, consumer advocates and privacy experts around the country to help create a privacy certification that utility customers can rely on," said Future of Privacy Forum Director Jules Polonetsky. "SDG&E customers will gain the benefit of access to new services and to the privacy information they need to make smart decisions." The Future of Privacy Forum is a think tank focused on advancing responsible data practices. It is led by an advisory board of privacy advocates, academics and chief privacy officers.

Green Button Connect My Data is an automated, more advanced level of the initial Green Button data download tool, and the next step in the industry-led Green Button initiative. To date, more than 15,000 customers have downloaded their energy consumption data with the SDG&E Green Button download tool. Through Green Button Connect My Data, customers can now authorize third parties to securely access their energy usage data on an automated and daily basis.

SDG&E customers can authorize the PowerTools app to receive data by logging into My Account from a desktop or tablet computer, clicking on the My Energy tab, clicking on Green Button Connect My Data under the Related Links tab on the right, and following the instructions to select their device. The PowerTools app is available in addition to SDG&E's apps already available for customers.

"As a number of innovations for the home rely on the collection and use of consumer energy data, a self-regulatory program powered by independent third-party enforcement will ensure that participating companies commit to responsible practices," said Chris Babel, chief executive officer of TRUSTe®. "With the Privacy Smart Powered by TRUSTe Seal, SDG&E sends a clear signal to its customers that it respects their personal information."

SDG&E is a regulated public utility that provides safe and reliable energy service to 3.4 million consumers through 1.4 million electric meters and more than 840,000 natural gas meters in San Diego and southern Orange counties. The utility's area spans 4,100 square miles. SDG&E is committed to creating ways to help our customers save energy and money every day. SDG&E is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy SRE, a Fortune 500 energy services holding company based in San Diego.

Candi Controls, serving as a sub-contractor to Capgemini, created PowerTools, the first suite of secure cloud-based applications available to consumers that helps analyze Green Button data. Founded in 2008 by an executive team with decades of experience in device integration and smart grid, Candi's breakthrough technology reworks machine to machine communications from networks down rather than devices up. The company's unifying platform integrates devices and services, regardless of brand, type or protocol, allowing service and energy providers like utilities, MSOs and telcos the ability to offer their customers compelling, personalized experiences with mobile applications and enterprise services.

The TRUSTed Smart Grid Privacy Program is a first-of-its-kind program that helps companies certify their data collection and usage practices – using a standard for privacy that is based on Smart Grid Guidelines developed by the Future of Privacy Forum and the TRUSTe core values of transparency, choice and accountability. After completing certification, companies receive the Privacy Smart Powered by TRUSTe Seal from TRUSTe, the leading online data privacy management company with more than 5,000 customers.

