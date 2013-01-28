Tianli-Xiduhei(TM) Black Pork Meat Makes Official Debut in Beijing Food Stores

WUHAN, China, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianli Agritech, Inc. OINK ("Tianli" or the "Company"), a top leading producer of breeder hogs, market hogs and black hogs based in Wuhan City, China, today announced its black hogs products will be launched in several Beijing regional supermarket chains.

Through Tianli's marketing research and product development efforts, the Company's black hog pork cuts will be introduced under the Tianli-Xiduhei™ brand in advance of Chinese New Year celebrations. The Beijing supermarket chains that will feature Tianli-Xiduhei™ include HUA LIAN and YONG HUI. Beijing is the largest pork consuming market in China with an estimated 10 million hogs consumed annually as fresh, refrigerated and frozen meat cuts.

Tianli-Xiduhei™ black hogs and its meat cuts are a product of the Company's "10,000 families and 1,000,000 Black Hogs" program in Enshi Prefecture, Hubei Province. Under the auspices of the local government, Tianli is supporting local farming, breeding and production of black hogs fed with its proprietary feed formula. Black hog meat is known in China as a superior pork product, rich in flavor, macronutrients and naturally occurring antioxidants like selenium. Selenium is used in treating diseases of the heart and blood vessels, including hardening of the arteries. Trace levels of selenium are found in many plants and protein foods which are widely respected for their health benefits by Chinese consumers. Tianli packaging and marketing of Tianli-Xiduhei™ will highlight the selenium content in its black hog meat cuts.

Hanying Li, Chairwoman and CEO of Tianli Agritech stated, "Entering the Beijing market is an important milestone for our black hogs program. Tianli's goal is to serve premium quality pork to the general market. Success in the Beijing market will validate our 10,000 families and 1,000,000 Black Hogs program and also contribute to our revenues and earnings in 2013."

About Tianli Agritech, Inc.

Tianli Agritech, Inc. specializes in breeding, raising and distributing hogs in the People's Republic of China. The company's mission is to provide people the best quality pork meat, especially traditional Chinese Enshi Black Hogs. The company constantly conducts genetic, breeding and nutrition research to steadily improve its production capabilities.

