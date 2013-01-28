Great Western Minerals Group expands drilling program at Steenkampskraal rare earth site

TSX Venture Symbol: GWG

SASKATOON, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. ("GWMG" or the "Company", TSX:V - GWG) today announced a 9,400 metre (65 holes) diamond drilling program at Steenkampskraal where the Company now has five drill rigs operating onsite.

The objectives of the program located within, and adjacent to, the area noted in the updated National Instrument 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (see GWMG news release January 21, 2013) include:

Step-out drilling to investigate extension of the Main Monazite Zone along strike east and west and down-dip of the known mineral resource,

Infill drilling on areas of lower data density in order to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated category,

Detailed infill drilling for mine planning purposes, and

Selected orientated core drilling for geotechnical analyses in support of planned underground developments.

In addition to the drilling , GWMG has initiated exploration activities on the surrounding Prospecting Right (see GWMG news release August 15, 2012), a 550.5 square kilometer area encompassing Steenkampskraal, and hosting historic occurrences of monazite at surface. Current work includes:

Reconnaissance and prospecting surveys over three known occurrences of mineralization, approximately 12 kilometers from the historic mine site,

Selection and preparation of 10 channel sample lines crossing monazite veins in historic trenches,

Scintillometer ground survey at 10 metre station intervals in the vicinity of the exposed monazite occurrences, and

Geologic mapping of the monazite and host rocks.

Brent C. Jellicoe, B.Sc. (Hon.), P.Geo., Director of International Exploration for GWMG, is the Qualified Person responsible for supervising the preparation of the technical content of this news release.

Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. is engaged in becoming an integrated rare earth producer. Its specialty alloys are used in the battery, magnet and aerospace industries. Produced at the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries Less Common Metals Limited in Ellesmere Port, U.K. and Great Western Technologies Inc. in Troy, Michigan, these alloys contain transition metals including nickel, cobalt, iron and rare earth elements. As part of the Company's vertical integration strategy, GWMG also holds 100% equity ownership in Rare Earth Extraction Co. Limited, which controls the Steenkampskraal Monazite Mine. In addition to an exploration program at Steenkampskraal, GWMG also holds interests in four rare earth exploration and development properties in North America.

