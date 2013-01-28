JDSU Adopts Altera Stratix V GT FPGA for Production of Next-Generation Optical Testers

Stratix V GT FPGA Enables the Deployment of 100G OTNs Using CFP2 Optical Modules

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Altera Corporation ALTR today announced the Stratix® V GT FPGA is shipping to JDSU for volume production of the company's next-generation Optical Network Tester (ONT) solutions. JDSU, a leading provider of optical products and test and measurement solutions for the communications industry, is leveraging Altera's high-end 28 nm FPGA in its ONT-600 series to deliver the first test solution targeting CFP2 100G optical transport network (OTN) environments. The Stratix V GT FPGA is the industry's only production-qualified FPGA available today that integrates 28.05 Gbps transceivers monolithically, offering customers superior signal integrity and reducing design complexity.

The Stratix V GT FPGA supports the rapid growth in network traffic being driven by Internet and IP-based services and applications. Companies like JDSU leverage solutions from Altera to get the earliest access to the most advanced technologies for use in their next-generation test and measurement solutions. The 28.05 Gbps transceivers featured in the Stratix V GT FPGA deliver the highest system bandwidth at the lowest power consumption while complying with the latest Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) 100G standards.

"JDSU is on the leading edge of providing advanced testing solutions that enable networking companies and carriers to keep pace with the high-speed evolution of communications technologies. Working with Altera has enabled us to deliver the solutions our customers want at the right time," said Paul Brooks, product line manager in JDSU's communications test and measurement business segment. "Leveraging Altera's production-ready Stratix V GT FPGA in our latest ONT-600 family of testers allows our customers to bring to market the next generation of 100G solutions based on 25G/28G I/O."

JDSU's ONT-600 platform is a multifunctional and multiport solution for testing OTN environments. The interchangeable Stratix V GT FPGA-based plug-in modules within the ONT-600 family provide customers flexibility by enabling a single platform to support multiple technologies, including Ethernet, OTN, jitter/wander, SDH/SONET, VCat, GFP, Fibre Channel and 40G/100G CFP. The ONT-600 family's plug-in modules address the optical and digital testing needs in research and development, system verification testing, production and troubleshooting.

"The Stratix V GT FPGA is built to support the evolution of OTN infrastructure, which faces bandwidth exhaustion as existing solutions approach their maximum capacity," said Jordon Inkeles, senior product marketing manager at Altera. "Our latest OTN solutions are built on the industry's highest performance 28 nm FPGAs and provide leading-edge companies like JDSU the only production-qualified 28 Gbps FPGA platform that includes hardened IP, programmable logic, and OTN processing in a monolithic die. Our Stratix V GT FPGA delivers superior signal integrity for the highest performance, lowest power OTN deployments."

About Altera's Stratix V GT FPGA

The Stratix V GT FPGA is the only FPGA shipping in production today that features 28 Gbps transceivers. The FPGA supports backplane, optical module and chip-to-chip applications through four 28.05 Gbps transceivers and 32 full-duplex, 14.1 Gbps transceivers. Stratix V GT FPGA transceivers consume only 200 mW per channel, dramatically reducing a system's power-per-bandwidth profile.

Availability

The production Stratix V GT FPGA is available today. For purchasing information, readers should contact a local Altera sales representative. JDSU's ONT-600 series of testers based on Altera's Stratix V GT FPGA is available through JDSU. For additional information about the Altera Stratix V FPGA family, visit www.altera.com/stratix5.

About Altera

