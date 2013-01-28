Siegel+Gale Thought Leaders to Present at Top Conferences in the First Quarter 2013

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategic branding firm Siegel+Gale (www.siegelgale.com) today announced that leading executives from the company will offer insights on the power of simplicity at branding, scent and sensory, and customer experience conferences over the next three months. The global branding firm will highlight its extensive branding, marketing and simplification expertise in numerous disciplines at the following events:

Global Strategy Director of Brand Development and Leadership Russ Meyer will lead the can't-miss session " Transforming Your Brand " along with Lisa Fawcett , Vice President of Global Marketing at CooperVision at The Conference Board's Corporate Image and Branding Conference in New York, NY on January 31 . They will share insights on how to use the power of simplicity to boost the performance of a challenger brand.

will lead the can't-miss session " " along with , Vice President of Global Marketing at CooperVision at The Conference Board's Corporate Image and Branding Conference in on . They will share insights on how to use the power of simplicity to boost the performance of a challenger brand. At ScentWorld On February 8 th in New York, NY , Associate Creative Director Austyn Stevens and Associate Strategist Andreas Ruggie will speak on the panel " Transforming the Scent Concept into a Consumer Reality ." They will discuss what makes scent effective in creating simple, holistic brand experiences. At the conference, you'll also hear from other leading minds in scent and sensory marketing research, technology and trends, and applications.

in , Associate Creative Director and Associate Strategist Andreas Ruggie will speak on the panel " ." They will discuss what makes scent effective in creating simple, holistic brand experiences. At the conference, you'll also hear from other leading minds in scent and sensory marketing research, technology and trends, and applications. On March 12 th at WBR's Next Generation Customer Experience Conference, Managing Director Jason Cieslak will join Eric Jagher , Senior Director of US Cellular and Ben Hoffman , Customer Experience Director of CIGNA for a panel on "Prioritizing Your Customer Experience Efforts and Proving the Value Proposition in a Cost-Conscious Environment." The conference brings together senior level executives to share innovative customer experience strategies.

"We are honored to present our branding and customer experience insights and expertise at top-tier conferences across the country," said Gail Nelson, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Siegel+Gale. "Our executives are in constant demand for the unique perspective they bring on harnessing the power of simplicity for global organizations."

About Siegel+Gale

Siegel+Gale (www.siegelgale.com) is the simplicity company. We seek it, defend it and embrace it in everything we do to help brands reach their true potential. Simplicity is the centerpiece of the strategies we develop that reveal the unique truths of an organization, the engaging stories we create that connect brands with their audiences and the meaningful experiences we deliver that are both unexpectedly fresh and remarkably clear.

Since 1969, Siegel+Gale has championed simplicity for leading corporations, nonprofits and government organizations worldwide. We have offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Hamburg, Riyadh, Dubai, Shanghai and Beijing, but we're willing to fly just about anywhere. We're also not alone. As part of Diversified Agency Services, a division of Omnicom Group Inc., we have strong partners all around the world.

