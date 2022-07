BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS, a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will showcase its latest advancements in ion implantation at SEMICON Korea 2013. The event, one of the most important technology forums in the Asia Pacific region, is being held January 30th - February 1st, at the COEX Center in Seoul, Korea. It will feature numerous conference programs, over 500 exhibiting companies from 20 countries, and more than 45,000 attendees.

Bill Bintz, executive vice president, product development, engineering and marketing, commented "We're excited to promote our newest products at SEMI Korea, which are setting a new standard for industry leading precision, purity and productivity. Korea continues to be one of the most important regions for device manufacturing, as a result of their significant investments in both research and development and manufacturing capabilities. As Korean chipmakers manage the technological and economic challenges of sub 2Xnm manufacturing and 450mm implementation, they can rely on Axcelis to deliver technology that provides compelling performance efficiencies and cost advantages, to drive customer value and bottom line results."

Axcelis experts will be on hand at the Axcelis Booth (#3506, in Hall D), to present the company's newest technology for next generation IC manufacturing. At the show, the Company will be promoting Axcelis' newest entrant to the implant market, the Purion M™ medium current implanter. The system is designed to deliver unmatched levels of productivity and energy purity across the broadest range of medium current implant applications. Its precision angle control, patented energy filter and constant focal length scanning minimize device performance variation, providing the highest yield possible.



In addition, Axcelis will be showcasing a wide array of performance upgrades designed to enhance process control and boost productivity. Axcelis offers customers over 1000 upgrades to extend their system lifecycle and maximize the return on their capital investments. This number is a testament to Axcelis' dedication to provide customers with a continuous, cost effective improvement path for all of our product lines. Upgrades being promoted at the show include the new Eterna™ ELS3 ion source, powerful new software control systems, high performance end station upgrades, and thin wafer handling system upgrades.

Axcelis ACLS, headquartered in Beverly, Mass., provides innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. The Company's Internet address is: www.axcelis.com.

