Expedia Media Solutions Announces Marketing Campaign Support for Regions Affected By Hurricane Sandy

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia® Media Solutions, the advertising sales division of global online travel leader Expedia, Inc., today announced that it will offer marketing support to the destination marketing organizations (DMOs) and tourism boards of the areas affected by Hurricane Sandy. The offering, a 3:1 media dollar match for all advertising on Expedia, Inc. websites, is designed to help the eight states and our nation's capital sustain visibility and boost tourism during the recovery period.

Over the next three months, tourism boards and organizations from Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington, D.C. can work with Expedia Media Solutions to build campaigns that will maximize marketing resources and broaden their reach to targeted tourist audiences shopping on Expedia, Inc. sites. The supported advertising campaigns can run now through the end of June to give the destinations in need of tourism a way to stretch promotional dollars.

"With this program, the tourism organizations supporting the hurricane-stricken states, cities and communities have the opportunity to drive awareness and revenue to local businesses by attracting travelers to the region," said Noah Tratt, global vice president, Expedia Media Solutions. "Our goal is to ultimately alleviate some of the economic pressures that the communities are feeling, and allow them to showcase the attractions that either weren't affected or are ready to welcome tourists again."

Expedia Media Solutions extended similar offers to the states affected by the Gulf Coast oil spill in 2010, and the states hit by devastating floods and tornadoes in 2011. In both instances, tourism boards took advantage of the program and Expedia Media Solutions was able to help boost revenue in affected communities and counter negative sentiment about the region that the catastrophes created. For example, in 2010, The New Orleans Convention and Visitor's Bureau (CVB) leveraged the media match offer and launched a multifaceted campaign on Expedia.com® featuring a variety of visually striking ads. The one-month campaign doubled unaided brand awareness of New Orleans as a destination and successfully lifted New Orleans higher in travelers' consideration set, with consideration of New Orleans as a possible destination increasing from 31 percent to 41 percent.

Eligible destinations interested in leveraging the media match program should contact Expedia Media Solutions at expediamedia@expedia.com to inquire.

