Tempur-Pedic Showcases Expanded Lineup Of Luxurious Sleep Products At 2013 Las Vegas Market

New TEMPUR-Cloud® Allura bed, TEMPUR-Ergo™ Premier adjustable base, and expansion of TEMPUR-Breeze™ technology leverage innovation for better sleep

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur-Pedic International Inc. TPX, a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of premium mattresses and pillows worldwide, today introduced an expanded lineup of products for luxurious sleep at this year's Las Vegas Market trade show, Jan. 28 to Feb. 1. New products on display include the luxurious TEMPUR-Cloud® Allura bed; the TEMPUR-ErgoTM Premier adjustable base designed to be the new gold standard of adjustable bases; plus an exciting expansion of the successful TEMPUR-BreezeTM technology with the launch of the new TEMPUR-Cloud® Luxe Breeze bed for those consumers seeking extra-cool comfort.

"Our new sleep products demonstrate a never-ending commitment to create innovations that will help people sleep better," said Rick Anderson, president of Tempur-Pedic North America. "With new features that tap into the needs of today's consumers seeking truly better sleep, these new offerings bring luxurious, customized sleep comfort to an entirely new level."

The TEMPUR-Cloud Allura mattress: extra-soft comfort in a pillow top design

Joining the incredibly popular TEMPUR-Cloud Collection is the new TEMPUR-Cloud Allura bed, bringing together the extra-soft comfort of the TEMPUR-ES® material that has made the Collection a favorite, and combining it with the cozy, proprietary TEMPUR-Top® pillow top design. The bed features a 13.5-inch profile; a dual support system base that provides support to TEMPUR® layers and helps promote air circulation; and a hypoallergenic, breathable cover. The TEMPUR-Cloud Allura is priced at $4,599 for a Queen set and comes with Tempur-Pedic's 25-year limited warranty. It will be available in spring 2013.

Introducing the newest and best-in-class adjustable base: the TEMPUR-Ergo Premier

The new, state-of-the-art TEMPUR-Ergo Premier adjustable base is designed to be best-in-class in quality, comfort and lifestyle benefits. It offers unsurpassed functionality, including head lift, leg lift, three massage zones per sleeper and multiple pre-programmed massage options. It comes with a Wi-Fi module included on each product's base. Users can simply download a free TEMPUR-Ergo System Premier app that enables them to operate the movable bed base and all of its soothing massage features via a variety of wireless-enabled Apple® or Android™ devices. The TEMPUR-Ergo Premier is priced at $1,999 for a Queen base and comes with an industry-leading five-year full warranty on parts and labor, plus a lifetime limited warranty on the frame. The product will be available for purchase at authorized Tempur-Pedic retailers and at tempurpedic.com beginning in spring 2013.

TEMPUR-Breeze technology now available in the TEMPUR-Cloud Luxe Breeze bed

Additional innovation showcased at the Tempur-Pedic Las Vegas Market showroom is the TEMPUR-Cloud Luxe Breeze bed, marking the third Tempur-Pedic model available with TEMPUR-Breeze technology. This latest addition provides all the Tempur-Pedic comfort, support and no-motion-transfer benefits while also providing an extra-cool feel for people who feel they sleep warm and for those who crave that "cool side of the pillow" experience across their entire bed. "Since debuting last fall across two other best-selling models, TEMPUR-Breeze technology has been a huge hit with consumers," added Anderson.

TEMPUR-Breeze technology works in three ways: producing extra coolness where the body touches the mattress, drawing heat away from the top of the mattress during the night and channeling the heat away from the body. The TEMPUR-Breeze cover feels cool to the touch and wicks moisture as it absorbs heat. Below the TEMPUR-Breeze comfort layer is state-of-the-art cooling material that draws excess heat away from the top of the mattress, along with a revolutionary new TEMPUR-Climate HDTM support layer that transports the captured heat away from the sleeper. The TEMPUR-Cloud Luxe Breeze features Tempur-Pedic's 25-year limited warranty. Queen sets are priced at $4,999 and will be available for purchase at authorized Tempur-Pedic retailers and at tempurpedic.com beginning in the spring of 2013.

About Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic International Inc. TPX manufactures and distributes mattresses and pillows made from its proprietary TEMPUR® pressure-relieving material. It is the worldwide leader in premium and specialty sleep. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing advanced sleep surfaces that help improve the quality of life for people around the world. The Company's products are currently sold in over 80 countries under the TEMPUR® and Tempur-Pedic® brand names. World headquarters for Tempur-Pedic International is in Lexington, Ky. For more information, visit tempurpedic.com or call 800-805-3635.

