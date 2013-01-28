Tempur-Pedic Unveils Innovative TEMPUR-Choice™ Mattress Collection At 2013 Las Vegas Market

New Collection Combines Tempur-Pedic's Most Popular Comfort Layer With a New Level of Sleep Personalization

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur-Pedic International Inc. TPX, a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of premium mattresses and pillows worldwide, unveiled the new TEMPUR-Choice™ Collection at this year's Las Vegas Market trade show, Jan. 28 to Feb. 1. The TEMPUR-Choice Collection takes sleep personalization to new heights by offering consumers "Your Bed. Your Way."

"The TEMPUR-Choice Collection makes it easier than ever for couples who can't agree on the type of bed they like, to each get a comfort feel they love, plus all the benefits that have made more than 7 million Tempur-Pedic owners among the most satisfied bed owners around," said Rick Anderson, president of Tempur-Pedic North America.

"At Tempur-Pedic, we are committed to innovation and developing new products that better meet the unique needs and preferences of all different consumer segments. We are dedicated to helping people sleep better and helping them feel their best," said Anderson. "We are excited about the addition of the TEMPUR-Choice Collection and the potential it holds to deliver unsurpassed personalization of the sleep experience."

Redefining Comfort and Personalization: TEMPUR-Choice Collection

The TEMPUR-Choice Collection offers sleepers Tempur-Pedic's famous pressure-relieving comfort combined with a new multi-zone adjustable support system for personalized comfort on each side of the bed. A stylish hand-held remote allows each sleeper to uniquely modify his or her side of the bed to achieve the desired softness or firmness. The TEMPUR-Choice Collection also features a dedicated Lumbar Zone control that allows sleepers to add an extra boost of support where they want and need it most. Each sleeper can choose from more than 120 settings – six times the comfort settings found in other adjustable support beds. The mattresses have a built-in memory feature for one-touch recall of a user's favorite setting.

Products in the TEMPUR-Choice Collection include the TEMPUR-Choice™ Luxe mattress, which comes in a 14-inch profile with a 5-inch TEMPUR-Choice comfort layer featuring the TEMPUR-ES® material and is priced at $3,999 for a Queen set; and the TEMPUR-Choice™ Supreme mattress, which comes in a 13-inch profile with a 4-inch TEMPUR-Choice comfort layer featuring TEMPUR-ES material and is priced at $3,499 for a Queen set. Both come with Tempur-Pedic's 25-year limited warranty and will be available for purchase at authorized retailers and through tempurpedic.com beginning in spring 2013.

For more information on Tempur-Pedic and its products, or to find an authorized retailer near you, visit tempurpedic.com.

About Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic International Inc. TPX manufactures and distributes mattresses and pillows made from its proprietary TEMPUR® pressure-relieving material. It is the worldwide leader in premium and specialty sleep. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing advanced sleep surfaces that help improve the quality of life for people around the world. The Company's products are currently sold in over 80 countries under the TEMPUR® and Tempur-Pedic® brand names. World headquarters for Tempur-Pedic International is in Lexington, Ky. For more information, visit tempurpedic.com or call 800-805-3635.

