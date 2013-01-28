Mindpix Corporation Announces Completion of Digitization for 2,500 Songs from Music Library

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindpix Corporation (OTC Pink: MPIX) today announced that it has completed the digitization of the first 2,500 songs of its catalog of over 17,500 songs by renowned artists. The company has strategically selected these 2,500 songs to bring to market in a variety of means completing this first phase of digitization, a major milestone for the Company that is intended to begin generating revenues.

This first group of 2,500 songs includes music performed by legends such as Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra. John Lee Hooker, Etta James, Ricky Scaggs, Englebert Humperdink, Joe South, Dee Clark, The Yard Birds, Dennis Yost, Kenny Rogers, Chicago, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, George Jones, Box Car Willie, Ace Cannon, Nat King Cole, Dolly Parton, Porter Wagner, Atlanta Rhythm Section, George Benson, Mickey Gilley, Sam and Dave, Jay Hawkins, Woody Guthrie, Bob Wills, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Billie Holiday, Doc Watson, Bo Didley, Tony Bennett, Mary Wells, Fats Domino, Mac Davis, Roy Orbison, Canned Heat, Bobby Goldsboro, John Travolta, BJ Thomas, Brook Benton, Edison Lighthouse, GrassRoots, Lead Belly, Roosevelt Sykes, Tampa Red, Lonnie Johnson, Delta Rhythm Boys, James Brown, Elvis Presley, and countless others. Much of the Library includes never heard before songs that afford special opportunities for first release and re-release enhanced for the current music marketplace.

The Library offers a wide variety of business opportunities that includes both traditional and new media distribution: selling music by way of downloads, in-ringtones, CD's, individual song release, compilation releases of major artists and special releases of never before heard songs.

Part of the Company's strategy is to produce digitally enhanced and re-arranged master recordings from its existing catalog with new artists. This will include joint ventures with other parties where such parties would also license, mass produce and market these music products in return for royalties. Mindpix also anticipates contracting with several current artists or selling rights to rewrite and perform songs from their music library taking advantage of the recent trend of new artists desiring to re-release legendary classic songs. This will include new release duets with contemporary artist singing with music legends from the MPIX Library.

Part of MPIX's business plan moving forward includes leveraging the Library to create a vertically integrated group of publishing, licensing, artist management, record label, production and distribution for cross selling product lines and growing distinct distribution channels. MPIX's publishing division will target top billboard charting Music DJ's and artists who want to remix and release songs from the MPIX master music catalog. MPIX will contract leading industry engineers and producers to transform, edit and remix previously published and unpublished master recordings from their original state to more current and relevant music for today's marketplace. The MPIX Library provides a competitive advantage to the Company, especially when MPIX owns a never before released original master recording in negotiating these types of publishing deals.

About Mindpix Corporation

Mindpix Corporation (OTC Pink:MPIX) commonly referred to as MPIX, is an entertainment company that primarily focuses on the production, use and redistribution of music. MPIX operates a collection of multimedia and family entertainment content, as well as the licensing rights to the original master recordings of a music library catalog of over 17,500 songs by renown artists including, but not limited to Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, Chicago, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Gladys Knight, James Brown, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, The Bee Gees, The Drifters, The Platters, The Who, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson. MPIX has recently updated their disclosure and financial information at OTC Markets. All files can be found at the following site: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MPIX/filings/

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectations of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

Armando Almirall

President & CEO - Mindpix Corporation

aa@mpixcorp.com





SOURCE Mindpix Corporation