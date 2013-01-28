FTI Consulting Shares Thought Leadership on Key E-discovery Trends at LegalTech New York Conference

Jan. 30 Educational Sessions Address E-discovery in the Cloud, Predictive Coding and Future Trends That Will Change E-discovery

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN, the global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations protect and enhance their enterprise value, today announced that its FTI Technology practice will present on key e-discovery issues during three educational sessions at the LegalTech New York 2013 conference this week. Legal practitioners can earn up to 4.5 continuing legal education (CLE) credits from most states by attending each of the three sessions on Jan. 30 at the New York Hilton.

"These three sessions take a close look at the trends and technology that are transforming e-discovery," said Mike Kinnaman, Senior Managing Director of FTI Technology. "The panels feature an all-star group of experts from corporations, law firms, academia and the bench to help attendees navigate these trends and plan for the future."

The panel sessions, all to be held in the Trianon Ballroom of the New York Hilton on Jan. 30, are:

E-discovery and the Cloud — a Checklist for Success — from 10:30 a.m.–11:45 a.m. ET

Cloud computing can offer compelling benefits for every segment of the technology and legal worlds, including e-discovery. But this high-profile trend also creates new and often high-profile risks. This session examines the factors to consider in transitioning all or part of your organization's e-discovery functions to the cloud, including complex issues that potentially can affect your firm's security, business continuity and compliance — while exposing clients to unnecessary liability. This session addresses ways to avoid the possible hidden pitfalls, including:

Key legal considerations for moving to the cloud, including the advantages of risks of public vs. private clouds

Important technical considerations for moving to the cloud, including security, 24/7 access and data privacy

Tips on effectively negotiating service-level agreements with cloud providers

E-discovery in 2015: How Corporations Will Do More with the Right Blend of Lawyers, Economics, Statistics and Software (LESS) — from 2:00 p.m.–3:15 p.m. ET

This interactive roundtable discussion examines the evolution of e-discovery from the perspective of leading professionals in the fields of law, economics and statistics, as well as viewpoints from academia and the judiciary. Attendees will learn about the long-term impact of analytics on e-discovery and the legal profession, including the right balance of people, processes and technology necessary for a fully optimized e-discovery program. Attendees of this session will learn:

The future of e-discovery analytics, including predictive coding

The key skills and training attorneys will need in order to effectively manage e-discovery, including statistics

Advice on how to plan and prepare for e-discovery in 2015

Advice from Counsel: Trends That Will Change E-discovery (and what to do about them now) — from 3:45 p.m.–5:00 p.m. ET

For the fourth consecutive year, corporate counsel of Fortune 1000 companies shared their thoughts on e-discovery in the annual Advice from Counsel study. This year's study focuses on the evolving trends that will impact the legal industry for years to come. From incorporating analytics for greater legal review productivity to effectively managing a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) workplace, attendees will learn where e-discovery is going and what they can do today to better prepare for these changes. Discussion topics include:

The legal and technical ramifications of a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) environment

The role of analytics in improving legal review

The technology and policies to help manage Big Data's impact on e-discovery

The future of information governance

For more information on these sessions and the panelists, please visit www.ftiltny.com. In addition to these educational sessions, FTI Technology will demonstrate the latest version of Ringtail in Booth 2110 at the LegalTech New York 2013 conference. For more information on FTI Technology, please visit www.ftitechnology.com.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations protect and enhance their enterprise value in an increasingly complex legal, regulatory and economic environment. With more than 3,800 employees located in 24 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, highlight and overcome complex business challenges in areas such as investigations, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory issues, reputation management, strategic communications and restructuring. The company generated $1.56 billion in revenues during fiscal 2011. More information is available at www.fticonsulting.com.

