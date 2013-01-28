From San Francisco to Baltimore - Domino's Pizza® Hustles to Prepare for Biggest Day of the Year

Domino's expects to sell over 11 million slices, 2.5 million chicken wings this Sunday

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice, training and preparation for this weekend aren't just taking place on the football field, as Domino's Pizza DPZ, the recognized world leader in pizza delivery, is counting down to kickoff and ready to take on its biggest day of the year.

As the San Francisco and Baltimore football teams get ready for their biggest Sunday of the season, Domino's anticipates delivering over 11 million pizza slices and 2.5 million chicken wings nationwide on game day – nearly an 80 percent overall increase from a typical Sunday.

"Every night in a Domino's store is a dress rehearsal for big days like Sunday," said Chris Brandon, Domino's Pizza spokesperson. "There are few occasions better than this one for us to deliver pizza, wings and other Domino's favorites to gatherings across the nation – and our team is certainly prepared and ready to deliver a great game day meal to millions on Sunday."

One of the convenient ways fans and customers can get what they want from Domino's will be via digital ordering – whether it be online or through an app on their mobile device. On Sunday, helped by features such as timed ordering and Domino's Tracker®, Domino's expects to see a 30 percent increase in digital orders over a typical Sunday.

"We hope customers will take advantage of our useful timed ordering feature for that big order on the big day – one of the many ways online ordering can give you one less thing to think about come Sunday," said Brandon.

Domino's isn't the only company excited about the big day – and will be participating with a key partner who is also looking forward to Sunday. Coca-Cola began its Big Game campaign on Jan. 23 at www.CokeChase.com, which encourages fans to help determine the ending of its game day commercial, and features exclusive integration from Domino's, as well as promotion on Domino's Tracker and throughout online ordering.

Domino's Pizza Game Day Fun Facts

This Sunday, in the U.S. alone, Domino's delivery drivers will cover the equivalent of more than 300 round trips from San Francisco to Baltimore – a 50 percent increase over a typical day.

Also, while both San Francisco and Baltimore Domino's stores will see high sales at the beginning of the game, the city of the winning team will likely see higher sales at the end of the night.

Domino's expects to sell 2.5 million chicken wings (boneless and bone-in), which is a 165 percent increase over a typical Sunday.

