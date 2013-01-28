NFL Beat Writers Predict San Francisco 49ers To Win Super Bowl XLVII By Fewer Than 3 Points, Courtyard by Marriott Poll Reveals

Courtyard by Marriott, the Official Hotel of the NFL, reveals NFL-market beat writers' collective predictions on Super Bowl XLVII

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott, the Official Hotel of the NFL, conducted its first Courtyard-NFL Beat Writers Super Bowl Poll, garnering the opinions of some of the most educated writers in football news. If the 30 NFL beat writers surveyed know their stuff, the San Francisco 49ers will win Super Bowl XLVII by fewer than 3 points.

Courtyard-NFL Beat Writers Super Bowl Poll Stats:

55% of beat writers favored the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl XLVII

49ers to win Super Bowl XLVII The total points scored are expected to be approximately 49.5 points

Colin Kaepernick emerged as the favorite to be named Super Bowl MVP

"Everyone wants to know who'll win The Big Game, and we wanted to provide our NFL-loving guests with a new perspective on who'll come out on top on February 3," said Janis Milham, Vice President and Global Brand Manager for Courtyard by Marriott. "NFL beat writers follow football all season long and have some of the best insights into the game. While they each form their predictions individually, we're excited to have found a way to view and share their collective perspective."

The Courtyard-NFL Beat Writers Super Bowl Poll includes responses from 30 NFL beat writers representing 22 markets from January 21 – 25, 2013. Beat writers who follow the 30 NFL teams (excluding Baltimore and San Francisco) were invited to participate.

