BookMerge Technologies, Inc. Issues Corporate Update

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- BookMerge Technologies Inc. (OTC-PINK: BRKM) is pleased to announce that the Company has been fully engaged in the integration of its recently acquired Company, Extreme Biodiesel. The Company has applied for a name change to Extreme Biodiesel to appropriately represent the Company's core focus in its entirety henceforth.

Extreme Biodiesel is the Company's newly acquired operation which has developed the capability to produce ecologically friendly biodiesel energy products. The Company's state-of-the-art solutions are not only expected to be a substantial source of revenue for the Company, but furthermore an evidently realistic means for dramatically reducing the United States' dependence on foreign oil. Extreme Biodiesel entered the industry in 2003 with the creation of biodiesel processors designed chiefly for individual end-users. Over the past couple years, the company has sold over 150 processor units in the US, Canada, and Africa. Extreme Biodiesel is further expanding its scope by increasing biodiesel production and also creating a Co-Op for both individual members and fleet accounts throughout Southern California.

Extreme Green Technologies, Inc. was developed a decade ago with the specific mission to produce, distribute, and create awareness of user-friendly alternative energy products and sources of power. By entering into the quickly expanding biofuels industry, the Company's primary focus is to produce a user-ready, high quality alternative fuel that is priced competitively with petro-diesel. Because there is an impending need to stop global warming and reduce humankind's carbon footprint, Extreme Green Technologies continuously strives to seek out new technologies and produce feasible eco-friendly fuels in order to make a positive impact on both the environment and our domestic economy.

The rapidly expanding biodiesel industry has unlimited economic potential that is supported by federal and state governments. Recognizing this growth, EGT began looking for an ideal company to further its quest to lead the biodiesel industry. Extreme Biodiesel was found to be an ideal company in that it is a fully operational biodiesel fuel and equipment manufacturer, and thus became part of the Extreme Green Technologies corporate family.

BookMerge Technologies Inc.'s current corporate stock structure consists of 200,000,000 shares Authorized, 149,438,500 issued and outstanding with 47,373,500 presently free trading.

"We are very pleased with the successful integration of Extreme Biodiesel, and look forward with great anticipation to the milestones we expect to announce in the very near future. We want to express sincere appreciation to our loyal shareholders for their confidence in our Company, and anticipate that 2013 is going to be the strongest year yet." stated Joe Spadafore, Corporate Secretary of BookMerge Technologies Inc.

