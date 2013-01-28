Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces $100,000 Contribution to Support Local Upward Bound Program

Assisting local students by financially supporting their pursuit of post-secondary education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM ("Mercantile") announced today its contribution of $100,000 to the Upward Bound Program, an organization that provides fundamental and financial support to participants in their preparation for college entrance. Mercantile will donate $50,000 to each of the two foundations that support the local Upward Bound Program in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Upward Bound is a national program that was started locally by both Grand Valley State University and Grand Rapids Community College in 1978 for students enrolled in Grand Rapids Public Schools. The Grand Rapids program, which currently has 193 enrollees, provides opportunities for students to succeed in their pre-college performance and ultimately in their higher education pursuits. Upward Bound serves high school students of low-income families and potential first generation college students with the ultimate goal of increasing the rate at which participants complete secondary education and enroll in and graduate from college. Students begin enrollment into the program during their freshman year of high school, at an annual cost of approximately $5,000 to financially support each student for the entire program.

Upward Bound programs provide academic instruction in mathematics, laboratory sciences, composition, literature, and foreign languages, as well as tutoring, counseling, mentoring, cultural enrichment, and work-study programs. These programs are designed to assist students from groups that are traditionally under-represented in post-secondary education. Within the Grand Rapids program, 95 percent of the students that have enrolled in Upward Bound successfully completed the program and more than 90 percent have gone on to college.

"2012 was a successful year for Mercantile, and one that would not have occurred without the support from our local community. As part of our appreciation, we wanted to make a meaningful contribution that would positively impact the work being done to support the education of youth within our community," said Michael Price, Chairman and CEO of Mercantile. "We are proud to support the good work being done by Upward Bound, and hope these contributions will make a difference in the lives of these students and potential future leaders here in Grand Rapids. We also urge other local businesses to consider Upward Bound as part of their planned giving, and together we can make a difference by investing in the educational success of our local youth."

