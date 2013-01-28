Far East Energy Announces CEO Update Conference Call

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Far East Energy Corporation FEEC today announced that it will host a conference call to update shareholders and other interested parties on Tuesday, January 29, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time – 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Michael R. McElwrath, Chief Executive Officer and President, will discuss the recent $60 million financing, plans for 2013, and other matters.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the conference call, participants have the option to listen only to the call or to listen and submit questions for the Q&A segment of the call by accessing a link which will be posted on the Company's website. Please note: questions can only be submitted via the conference link posted on the Company's website at www.fareastenergy.com

Date: Tuesday, January 29, 2013 Time: 10:00 a.m. CT and 11:00 a.m. ET Dial in access: 1-800-860-2442 (U.S. participants) or

1-412-858-4600 (International participants)

1-866-605-3852 (Canada participants) Request connect: Far East Energy Conference Call Call and Q&A: www.fareastenergy.com

Far East Energy Corporation

Based in Houston, Texas, with offices in Beijing, and Taiyuan City, China, Far East Energy Corporation is focused on coalbed methane exploration and development in China.

This press release and the conference call contains or will contain forward-looking statements.

