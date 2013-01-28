Caterpillar Reports Record Sales and Revenues and Profit for 2012; Inventory Reduced $2 Billion in the Fourth Quarter

PEORIA, Ill., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite economic and political uncertainty in the United States, continued economic turmoil in much of Europe and slower growth in China, Caterpillar Inc. CAT today announced record 2012 sales and revenues of $65.875 billion, an increase of 10 percent from $60.138 billion in 2011. Profit per share of $8.48 was also an all-time record, including the impact of the previously announced goodwill impairment charge of $0.87 per share related to Siwei. The 2012 profit per share of $8.48 was up 15 percent from $7.40 in 2011. Profit was $5.681 billion, an increase of 15 percent from $4.928 billion in 2011.

Fourth-quarter 2012 sales and revenues were $16.075 billion, down $1.168 billion from $17.243 billion in the fourth quarter of 2011. The impact of changes in dealer new machine inventories lowered sales by about $1.4 billion as dealers reduced inventories about $600 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with an increase of about $800 million in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Fourth-quarter 2012 profit was $697 million compared with $1.547 billion in the fourth quarter of 2011. Profit was $1.04 per share in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared with profit per share of $2.32 in the fourth quarter of 2011. Fourth-quarter 2012 profit was negatively impacted by the previously announced goodwill impairment charge of $580 million, or $0.87 per share. Lower sales and revenues and the cost impact from sharply lower production and the $2 billion decline in Caterpillar inventory also had a negative impact on fourth-quarter profit. Those impacts were partially offset by a $300 million positive impact related to the settlement of prior-year tax returns.

"From an operational standpoint, 2012 was a very successful year with record sales and profit in a tough economic climate. Considering the weak economy in the United States, along with much of Europe in recession and China slowing, we had a solid year. Our incremental operating profit pull through was very good, we made progress adjusting inventory levels, and our quality and safety indicators continued to improve," said Caterpillar Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Doug Oberhelman.

"I'm extremely pleased with our performance on reducing inventory $2 billion in the fourth quarter. As the world economy began to soften at mid year, we increased our focus on reducing inventory. Cat dealers also worked to lower their inventories, and, as a result, reduced their order rates during the second half of 2012. The result was a substantial reduction in our production levels and inventory. The reductions had a significantly negative impact on fourth-quarter sales and profit. The $2 billion inventory reduction in the fourth quarter was a remarkable effort, but we're not done. Reduced production levels are likely to continue at least through the first quarter of 2013 until inventories and dealer order rates move back in line with end-user demand," Oberhelman added.

2013 Outlook

The outlook for 2013 is sales and revenues in a range of $60 to $68 billion and profit per share of $7.00 to $9.00.

"The range of our 2013 outlook reflects the level of uncertainty we see in the world today. We're encouraged by recent improvements in economic indicators, but remain cautious. While we expect some improvement in the U.S. economy, growth is expected to be relatively weak. We believe China's economy will continue to improve, but not to the growth rates of 2010 and 2011. We also remain concerned about Europe and expect economies in that region will continue to struggle in 2013," said Oberhelman.

"If the recent improvement in economic indicators continues, 2013 could be another record year for Caterpillar. We expect the first half of 2013 will be weaker than the first half of 2012, with better growth in the second half. However, if, like the last two years, growth and confidence decline in the second half, 2013 could be a tough year. Either way, as we demonstrated with inventory reductions in the fourth quarter, our team is prepared to execute and deliver," Oberhelman added.

Notes:

Glossary of terms is included on pages 18-19; first occurrence of terms shown in bold italics.

Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included on page 20.

For more than 85 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2012 sales and revenues of $65.875 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company also is a leading services provider through Caterpillar Financial Services, Caterpillar Remanufacturing Services and Progress Rail Services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Key Points

Fourth Quarter 2012 (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Fourth Quarter

2012

Fourth Quarter

2011

$ Change

% Change Machinery and Power Systems Sales $ 15,357

$ 16,557

$ (1,200)

(7)% Financial Products Revenues

718



686



32

5% Total Sales and Revenues $ 16,075

$ 17,243

$ (1,168)

(7)% Profit $ 697

$ 1,547

$ (850)

(55)% Profit per common share - diluted $ 1.04

$ 2.32

$ (1.28)

(55)%





















Full Year 2012 (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Full Year

2012

Full Year

2011

$ Change

% Change Machinery and Power Systems Sales $ 63,068

$ 57,392

$ 5,676

10% Financial Products Revenues

2,807



2,746



61

2% Total Sales and Revenues $ 65,875

$ 60,138

$ 5,737

10% Profit $ 5,681

$ 4,928

$ 753

15% Profit per common share - diluted $ 8.48

$ 7.40

$ 1.08

15%























2012 Highlights

2012 sales and revenues of $65.875 billion and profit per share of $8.48 were both all-time records.

and profit per share of were both all-time records. Inventory was significantly reduced during the fourth quarter of 2012, down about $2 billion from the third quarter of 2012.

from the third quarter of 2012. Machinery and Power Systems (M&PS) operating cash flow was $4.198 billion in 2012, compared with $7.972 billion in 2011.

operating cash flow was in 2012, compared with in 2011. M&PS debt-to-capital ratio was 37.4 percent, down from 42.7 percent a year earlier.

2013 Outlook

The outlook for 2013 is sales and revenues in a range of $60 to $68 billion and profit per share of $7.00 to $9.00 .

and profit per share of . We expect capital expenditures for 2013 to be slightly below 2012 capital expenditures of $3.4 billion .

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Fourth Quarter 2012 vs. Fourth Quarter 2011

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Fourth Quarter 2012 vs. Fourth Quarter 2011

To access this chart, go to http://caterpillar.com for the downloadable version of Caterpillar 4Q2012 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in Consolidated Sales and Revenues between the fourth quarter of 2011 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2012 (at right). Items favorably impacting sales and revenues appear as upward stair steps with the corresponding dollar amounts above each bar, while items negatively impacting sales and revenues appear as downward stair steps with dollar amounts reflected in parentheses above each bar. Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Sales and Revenues

Total sales and revenues were $16.075 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012, a decrease of $1.168 billion, or 7 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2011. When reviewing the change in sales and revenues, we focus on the following perspectives:

Reason for the change: Sales volume decreased $1.655 billion , and the impact of currency was unfavorable $82 million . The majority of the sales volume decrease was related to changes in dealer new machine inventories. These decreases were partially offset by increased price realization of $421 million and the favorable net impact of acquisitions and divestitures of $116 million . Financial Products revenues were $32 million higher.

decreased , and the impact of was unfavorable . The majority of the sales volume decrease was related to changes in dealer new machine inventories. These decreases were partially offset by increased of and the favorable net impact of acquisitions and divestitures of . Financial Products revenues were higher. Sales by geographic region: Excluding acquisitions and divestitures, sales decreased in all geographic regions except Latin America , with the most significant decrease in North America . Within Asia/Pacific , decreases in China and other parts of Asia/Pacific more than offset sales increases in Australia and Japan . Within EAME , lower sales in Europe and CIS were partially offset by increased sales in the Middle East and Africa .

, with the most significant decrease in . Within , decreases in and other parts of more than offset sales increases in and . Within , lower sales in and CIS were partially offset by increased sales in the and . Segment: The decrease in sales was primarily due to Construction Industries, with sales down 25 percent. Excluding acquisitions and divestitures, Resource Industries' sales improved 16 percent, and Power Systems' sales decreased 9 percent. Financial Products' revenues were up 5 percent.

Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Fourth Quarter 2012 vs. Fourth Quarter 2011

To access this chart, go to http://caterpillar.com for the downloadable version of Caterpillar 4Q2012 earnings.



The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in Consolidated Operating Profit between the fourth quarter of 2011 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2012 (at right). Items favorably impacting operating profit appear as upward stair steps with the corresponding dollar amounts above each bar, while items negatively impacting operating profit appear as downward stair steps with dollar amounts reflected in parentheses above each bar. Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar entitled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery and Power Systems other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $1.038 billion, a decline of $922 million from the fourth quarter of 2011. The most significant item was the goodwill impairment charge related to Siwei of $580 million. The remaining $342 million decline was primarily the result of higher manufacturing costs and lower sales volume (which includes the impact of a favorable mix of products), partially offset by favorable price realization. Manufacturing costs were unfavorable primarily due to inefficiencies driven by lower production and declining inventory in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Other Profit/Loss Items

Interest expense excluding Financial Products increased $8 million from the fourth quarter of 2011.

increased from the fourth quarter of 2011. Other income/expense was expense of $11 million compared with income of $125 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. The decrease was due to the unfavorable impact of currency gains and losses.

was expense of compared with income of in the fourth quarter of 2011. The decrease was due to the unfavorable impact of currency gains and losses. The provision for income taxes in the fourth quarter of 2012 reflects an effective tax rate of 30.5 percent compared with 26.5 percent for the fourth quarter of 2011, excluding the items discussed in the next paragraph. The increase from 26.5 percent to 30.5 percent is primarily due to changes in our geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective and the expiration of the U.S. research and development tax credit. While the American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012 extended the credit, the related benefit will be reported in 2013 results due to the law's enactment in January 2013 .

The 2012 fourth-quarter tax provision includes a benefit of $300 million from a decrease in tax and interest reserves due to a settlement reached with the Internal Revenue Service related to 2000 through 2006 U.S. tax returns. Approximately $200 million of this benefit is related to tax, and $100 million is related to interest. This was offset by a negative impact of $237 million from goodwill not deductible for tax purposes related to the Siwei goodwill impairment and the divestiture of portions of the Bucyrus distribution business. This compares to a $108 million net benefit in the fourth quarter of 2011.

in the fourth quarter of 2012 reflects an effective tax rate of 30.5 percent compared with 26.5 percent for the fourth quarter of 2011, excluding the items discussed in the next paragraph. The increase from 26.5 percent to 30.5 percent is primarily due to changes in our geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective and the expiration of the U.S. research and development tax credit. While the American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012 extended the credit, the related benefit will be reported in 2013 results due to the law's enactment in . The 2012 fourth-quarter tax provision includes a benefit of from a decrease in tax and interest reserves due to a settlement reached with the Internal Revenue Service related to 2000 through 2006 U.S. tax returns. Approximately of this benefit is related to tax, and is related to interest. This was offset by a negative impact of from goodwill not deductible for tax purposes related to the Siwei goodwill impairment and the divestiture of portions of the Bucyrus distribution business. This compares to a net benefit in the fourth quarter of 2011. Profit/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests favorably impacted profit by $12 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2011.

Global Workforce

Caterpillar worldwide full-time employment was 125,341 at the end of 2012 compared with 125,099 at the end of 2011, an increase of 242 full-time employees. The flexible workforce decreased 6,989 for a net decrease in the global workforce of 6,747.

The decrease was the result of divestitures and lower production in the fourth quarter of 2012, partially offset by acquisitions. Divestitures, primarily the sale of a majority interest in our third party logistics business and portions of the Bucyrus distribution business, decreased the global workforce by 7,723. Acquisitions, primarily Siwei, added 4,643 to the global workforce.





December 31,



2012

2011

Change Full-time employment

125,341

125,099

242 Flexible workforce

17,716

24,705

(6,989) Total

143,057

149,804

(6,747)













Summary of change











U.S. workforce









33 Non-U.S. workforce









(3,700)











(3,667)













Acquisitions/divestitures net









(3,080) Total









(6,747)









SEGMENT RESULTS

Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region (Millions of dollars) Total

%

Change

North

America

%

Change

Latin

America

%

Change

EAME

%

Change

Asia/

Pacific

%

Change Fourth Quarter 2012















































Construction Industries1 $ 4,028

(25)%

$ 1,445

(17)%

$ 600

(23)%

$ 882

(28)%

$ 1,101

(32)% Resource Industries2

5,776

14%



1,467

(13)%



1,095

42%



1,266

32%



1,948

20% Power Systems3

5,307

(6)%



1,994

(9)%



539

(25)%



1,628

(4)%



1,146

9% All Other Segment4

255

(49)%



153

(35)%



16

(38)%



48

(67)%



38

(58)% Corporate Items and Eliminations

(9)







(12)







1







1







1



Machinery & Power Systems Sales $ 15,357

(7)%

$ 5,047

(14)%

$ 2,251

(2)%

$ 3,825

(5)%

$ 4,234

(3)%

















































Financial Products Segment

789

5%



422

2%



103

10%



104

(5)%



160

19% Corporate Items and Eliminations

(71)







(41)







(8)







(6)







(16)



Financial Products Revenues $ 718

5%

$ 381

2%

$ 95

9%

$ 98

1%

$ 144

13%

















































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 16,075

(7)%

$ 5,428

(13)%

$ 2,346

(2)%

$ 3,923

(5)%

$ 4,378

(3)%

















































Fourth Quarter 2011















































Construction Industries 1 $ 5,355





$ 1,743





$ 777





$ 1,222





$ 1,613



Resource Industries2

5,056







1,694







771







962







1,629



Power Systems3

5,672







2,203







722







1,693







1,054



All Other Segment4

496







235







26







145







90



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(22)







(15)







(1)







(4)







(2)



Machinery & Power Systems Sales $ 16,557





$ 5,860





$ 2,295





$ 4,018





$ 4,384





















































Financial Products Segment

752







413







94







110







135



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(66)







(38)







(7)







(13)







(8)



Financial Products Revenues $ 686





$ 375





$ 87





$ 97





$ 127





















































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 17,243





$ 6,235





$ 2,382





$ 4,115





$ 4,511





1 Does not include inter-segment sales of $115 million and $142 million in fourth quarter 2012 and 2011, respectively.

2 Does not include inter-segment sales of $208 million and $314 million in fourth quarter 2012 and 2011, respectively.

3 Does not include inter-segment sales of $455 million and $644 million in fourth quarter 2012 and 2011, respectively.

4 Does not include inter-segment sales of $773 million and $865 million in fourth quarter 2012 and 2011, respectively.



































































































Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars) Fourth

Quarter 2011

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Acquisitions/

Divestitures

Other

Fourth

Quarter 2012

$ Change

%

Change Construction Industries $ 5,355

$ (1,306)

$ 32

$ (53)

$ -

$ -

$ 4,028

$ (1,327)

(25)% Resource Industries

5,056



301



267



1



151



-



5,776



720

14% Power Systems

5,672



(559)



94



(27)



127



-



5,307



(365)

(6)% All Other Segment

496



(78)



1



(2)



(162)



-



255



(241)

(49)% Corporate Items and Eliminations

(22)



(13)



27



(1)



-



-



(9)



13



Machinery & Power Systems Sales $ 16,557

$ (1,655)

$ 421

$ (82)

$ 116

$ -

$ 15,357

$ (1,200)

(7)%



















































Financial Products Segment

752



-



-



-



-



37



789



37

5% Corporate Items and Eliminations

(66)



-



-



-



-



(5)



(71)



(5)



Financial Products Revenues $ 686

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 32

$ 718

$ 32

5%



















































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 17,243

$ (1,655)

$ 421

$ (82)

$ 116

$ 32

$ 16,075

$ (1,168)

(7)%















































































































Operating Profit by Segment (Millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter 2012

Fourth Quarter 2011

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 26

$ 534

$ (508)



(95)% Resource Industries

611



997



(386)



(39)% Power Systems

697



823



(126)



(15)% All Other Segment

126



236



(110)



(47)% Corporate Items and Eliminations

(534)



(721)



187





Machinery & Power Systems $ 926

$ 1,869

$ (943)



(50)% Financial Products Segment

180



134



46



34% Corporate Items and Eliminations

2



22



(20)





Financial Products $ 182

$ 156

$ 26



17% Consolidating Adjustments

(70)



(65)



(5)





Consolidated Operating Profit $ 1,038

$ 1,960

$ (922)



(47)%

























Construction Industries

Construction Industries' sales were $4.028 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012, a decrease of $1.327 billion, or 25 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2011. Sales decreased in all geographic regions of the world, driven by dealers reducing new machine inventory levels in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared with dealers increasing inventory levels in the fourth quarter of 2011. Dealer-reported new machine inventory decreased about $950 million during the fourth quarter of 2012 compared with an increase of about $525 million during the fourth quarter of 2011. Dealer deliveries to end users were about the same as the fourth quarter of 2011.

Construction Industries' profit was $26 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared with $534 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. The decrease in profit was primarily due to lower sales volume and increased manufacturing costs from inefficiencies driven by lower production and declining inventory in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Resource Industries

Resource Industries' sales were $5.776 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012, an increase of $720 million, or 14 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2011. The sales increase was due to higher volume, improved price realization and an increase in Bucyrus sales of $102 million. New equipment sales increased, while sales for aftermarket parts declined. Sales increased in every region of the world except North America, where declining coal production contributed to lower sales.

As a result of increased production capability, coupled with our existing mining order backlog, sales were higher than the fourth quarter of 2011. However, new orders were well below the fourth quarter of 2011.

Resource Industries' profit was $611 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared with $997 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. The decrease was a result of the goodwill impairment charge related to Siwei of $580 million.

Excluding the impairment charge, segment profit improved as a result of favorable price realization and higher sales volume, which included a favorable mix of products. This was partially offset by higher manufacturing costs primarily due to inefficiencies driven by lower production and declining inventory in the fourth quarter of 2012.

See discussion on the impact of Bucyrus on page 16.

Power Systems

Power Systems' sales were $5.307 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012, a decrease of $365 million, or 6 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2011. The decrease was the result of lower sales volume, partially offset by the acquisition of MWM Holding GmbH (MWM) and improved price realization.

Sales decreased in all regions except Asia/Pacific. Excluding acquisitions, sales for petroleum, industrial and electric power applications were lower. Most of the decline was a result of dealers reducing their inventory levels in 2012 compared with dealers increasing inventory levels in 2011. Rail-related sales also declined.

Power Systems' profit was $697 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared with $823 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume (which includes the impact of a favorable mix of products), partially offset by favorable price realization.

MWM, acquired during the fourth quarter of 2011, added sales of $127 million, primarily in EAME, and increased segment profit by $26 million.

Financial Products Segment

Financial Products' revenues were $789 million, an increase of $37 million, or 5 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2011. The increase was primarily due to the favorable impact from higher average earning assets, partially offset by the unfavorable impact from lower average financing rates on new and existing finance receivables and operating leases.

Financial Products' profit was $180 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with $134 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. The increase was primarily due to a $34 million favorable impact from lower claims experience at Cat Insurance and a $32 million favorable impact from higher average earning assets. These increases were partially offset by a $17 million increase in the provision for credit losses at Cat Financial.

During 2012, Cat Financial's overall portfolio quality reflected continued improvement. At the end of 2012, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.26 percent compared with 2.80 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2012 and 2.89 percent at the end of 2011. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $46 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, up from $38 million for the fourth quarter of 2011. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $102 million for 2012, down from $158 million for 2011.

As of December 31, 2012, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $426 million or 1.49 percent of net finance receivables, compared with $369 million or 1.47 percent of net finance receivables at year-end 2011.

All Other Segment

All Other Segment includes groups that provide services such as component manufacturing, remanufacturing and logistics.

The decrease in sales was primarily due to the absence of our third party logistics business, which was sold in the third quarter of 2012.

The decrease in profit was primarily driven by lower production volume and the absence of our third party logistics business.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $532 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, a decrease of $167 million from the fourth quarter of 2011. Corporate items and eliminations include: corporate-level expenses; timing differences, as some expenses are reported in segment profit on a cash basis; retirement benefit costs other than service cost; currency differences, as segment profit is reported using annual fixed exchange rates; and inter-segment eliminations.

The decrease in expense from the fourth quarter of 2011 was primarily due to the favorable impact of currency and timing differences, partially offset by increased corporate costs. Segment profit for 2012 is based on fixed exchange rates set at the beginning of 2012, while segment profit for 2011 is based on fixed exchange rates set at the beginning of 2011. The difference in actual exchange rates compared with fixed exchange rates is included in corporate items and eliminations and is not reflected in segment profit.

2013 Outlook

2013 Economic Outlook

World economic conditions, while improving, are still relatively weak. Indicators improved in many countries in late 2012, suggesting better prospects for economic growth in 2013. In the large economies, we expect some improvement in the United States and China, and a continuation of economic uncertainty in Europe.

Overall, we expect the world economy will begin the year with weak growth and improve as 2013 unfolds. We anticipate overall world economic growth of at least 2.5 percent—a small improvement from our estimate of 2.3 percent for 2012.

Key points related to this outlook include:

Central banks reduced interest rates over the past 15 months and some further cuts are possible. With inflation low, we expect there will be little pressure to tighten policies in 2013. With the exception of Europe , monetary easing will likely offset much of the impacts of tighter fiscal budgets. Overall, we expect economic policies will be the most favorable for growth since 2010.

, monetary easing will likely offset much of the impacts of tighter fiscal budgets. Overall, we expect economic policies will be the most favorable for growth since 2010. One sign lower interest rates are working is that both manufacturing and service purchasing manager indices improved over the past few months. Both ended 2012 at values that signal growth.

Another positive sign is that metals prices have improved from their mid-August 2012 lows, and fourth-quarter data for China indicates increased imports of coal, iron ore and copper.

lows, and fourth-quarter data for indicates increased imports of coal, iron ore and copper. We expect economic growth will improve demand for most metals in 2013, and average metal prices in 2013 will be higher than 2012. We expect copper will average $3.75 per pound in 2013 and China port iron ore $135 per ton. Those prices will likely be attractive for production and investment.

per pound in 2013 and port iron ore per ton. Those prices will likely be attractive for production and investment. Coal prices also improved in late 2012, but are currently 5 to 20 percent below a year ago. We expect that continued relatively low prices for U.S. natural gas will keep pressure on coal prices in 2013. We are expecting Central Appalachian coal will average about $65 per ton, slightly higher than $63 per ton in 2012.

per ton, slightly higher than per ton in 2012. Average interest rates in developed economies are already below lows reached during the financial crisis, so prospects for lower rates are limited. However, some central banks are adding liquidity in their financial systems as a way to increase economic growth.

Growth in the developed economies will likely be slow in early 2013 and improve throughout the year. We expect economic growth will average about 1.5 percent this year, slightly above 2012.

Financial conditions have improved in the United States in response to past U.S. Federal Reserve easing. Credit spreads are down, bank capital ratios are near record highs and banks are easing lending standards. The Fed's plan to increase monthly bond purchases to $85 billion will likely help ease financial conditions and increase lending. We expect the U.S. economy to grow at least 2.5 percent in 2013.

in response to past U.S. Federal Reserve easing. Credit spreads are down, bank capital ratios are near record highs and banks are easing lending standards. The Fed's plan to increase monthly bond purchases to will likely help ease financial conditions and increase lending. We expect the U.S. economy to grow at least 2.5 percent in 2013. The underlying fundamentals that support U.S. housing construction continue to improve. Housing affordability is better, the inventory of unsold homes has come down significantly over the past few years and home prices have begun to recover. As a result, we expect housing starts to exceed 1 million units in 2013, which would be the highest year since 2007.

Nonresidential building construction in the United States improved in 2012, and we expect further growth in 2013. Vacancy rates are down, and property prices are up, both trends that we expect to continue. Infrastructure construction is likely to be higher as we expect state and local government spending to increase in 2013.

improved in 2012, and we expect further growth in 2013. Vacancy rates are down, and property prices are up, both trends that we expect to continue. Infrastructure construction is likely to be higher as we expect state and local government spending to increase in 2013. Interest rates in the Eurozone are at record lows, and credit spreads are improving. However, economic policies are less aggressive than in Japan and the United States . As a result, we expect growth in the Eurozone will struggle to match 2012, and we expect that construction activity will decline for the sixth consecutive year, reaching the lowest level since at least 1990.

and . As a result, we expect growth in the Eurozone will struggle to match 2012, and we expect that construction activity will decline for the sixth consecutive year, reaching the lowest level since at least 1990. We expect the new Japanese government to ease monetary policy and increase infrastructure spending. We expect Japanese economic growth near 1 percent in 2013.

Developing economies have been lowering interest rates for more than a year, and average rates are close to levels reached during the financial crisis. Low interest rates will likely contribute to better growth. We expect that, in the aggregate, developing economies will grow at more than 5 percent in 2013.

China 's economic slowdown in 2012 unfavorably impacted construction in China and world prices for metals, coal and oil. In the second half of 2012, the Chinese government accelerated credit growth and infrastructure spending, and, as a result, economic data in the fourth quarter improved. Our outlook assumes the Chinese government will maintain pro-growth policies throughout 2013. We expect economic growth near 8.5 percent and a more favorable environment for construction and commodity demand.

's economic slowdown in 2012 unfavorably impacted construction in and world prices for metals, coal and oil. In the second half of 2012, the Chinese government accelerated credit growth and infrastructure spending, and, as a result, economic data in the fourth quarter improved. Our outlook assumes the Chinese government will maintain pro-growth policies throughout 2013. We expect economic growth near 8.5 percent and a more favorable environment for construction and commodity demand. Most other Asian countries also lowered interest rates in 2012, and we expect faster economic growth in 2013 than 2012. Better economic growth is expected to be positive for construction.

Interest rates in Latin America have also been declining and are at record lows in Brazil . We expect lower interest rates, higher commodity prices and better world economic growth will improve economic growth in the region to about 4 percent in 2013. We also expect construction activity to improve as a result of better economic growth and large infrastructure programs.

have also been declining and are at record lows in . We expect lower interest rates, higher commodity prices and better world economic growth will improve economic growth in the region to about 4 percent in 2013. We also expect construction activity to improve as a result of better economic growth and large infrastructure programs. Most countries in Africa / Middle East and CIS have maintained economic policies close to those adopted in the financial crisis, and, as a result, growth has generally been sustained. We expect pro-growth policies will continue throughout 2013, allowing about 4-percent economic growth in Africa / Middle East and in the CIS.

Economic Risks

Economic policies became more pro-growth in 2012, and, as a result, recent economic data has been more favorable. Overall, we expect policies to become even more stimulative, so upside to our outlook is possible. As in the past, we are concerned that central banks will reverse policies too early once better economic growth becomes apparent.

A downside risk is Eurozone growth lagging behind the rest of the world. As the disparity becomes more evident, concern about the Eurozone economy and its currency could return.

Sales and Revenues Outlook

We expect 2013 sales and revenues to be in a range of $60 to $68 billion reflecting both upside and downside potential from $65.9 billion of sales and revenues in 2012.

We are optimistic that recent positive economic indicators suggest economic growth in 2013, but we remain cautious about how quickly economic improvement will translate into higher sales and revenues.

Following are key points related to the 2013 sales and revenues outlook:

At the middle of our outlook range, sales and revenues are expected to be about $2 billion lower than in 2012.

lower than in 2012. More than all of the decline in sales and revenues is expected to be in our Resource Industries segment. Mining customers have announced lower capital expenditures in 2013, and mining equipment in dealer inventories is expected to decline in 2013.

Sales and revenues will be negatively impacted about $200 million per quarter in our All Other segment during the first half of 2013 as a result of the absence of sales from our third party logistics business, which was sold in July of 2012.

per quarter in our All Other segment during the first half of 2013 as a result of the absence of sales from our third party logistics business, which was sold in July of 2012. We expect that Construction Industries' sales will be flat to up slightly in 2013 with improving end-user demand largely offset by the impact of dealers lowering inventories in 2013.

We expect Power Systems' sales to be relatively flat in 2013 compared with 2012.

We are expecting price realization to improve about 1 percent in 2013.

2013 Profit Outlook

The outlook for 2013 profit is a range of $7.00 to $9.00 per share. Profit in 2012 was $8.48 per share. Absence of the $580 million ($0.87 per share) goodwill impairment related to Siwei is the most significant favorable factor when comparing the 2013 outlook to 2012 results.

Other key points related to our profit outlook for 2013:

Price realization is expected to be positive to profit in 2013, but the impact is expected to be about offset by higher depreciation and an unfavorable sales mix.

Negative items include lower sales volume and the absence of the $273 million pre-tax gain on the sale of a majority interest of our third party logistics business in the third quarter of 2012.

pre-tax gain on the sale of a majority interest of our third party logistics business in the third quarter of 2012. Absence of the $300 million favorable tax benefit from the settlement of prior-year returns in the fourth quarter of 2012 will be negative, but will be partially offset by the expectation of a favorable discrete tax benefit of about $85 million in 2013 related to U.S. tax law changes that were enacted in 2013, but were retroactive to 2012.

favorable tax benefit from the settlement of prior-year returns in the fourth quarter of 2012 will be negative, but will be partially offset by the expectation of a favorable discrete tax benefit of about in 2013 related to U.S. tax law changes that were enacted in 2013, but were retroactive to 2012. Excluding discrete items, we expect the effective tax rate for 2013 to be near the 30.5 percent rate in 2012.

Capital expenditures in 2013 are expected to be slightly below the $3.4 billion in 2012.

First Quarter of 2013

While we are not providing a specific sales and revenues and profit outlook for the first quarter of 2013, we are expecting that sales and revenues in the first quarter are likely to be significantly lower than the first quarter of 2012. The middle of our full-year outlook for sales and revenues is about $2 billion below 2012 sales and revenues. We expect that sales and revenues will decline more than $2 billion in the first quarter of 2013 compared with the first quarter of 2012.

Much of the expected decline in first-quarter sales is a result of the continuation of reduced production as dealers are expected to continue to lower their new machine inventories. We expect that dealer inventory reductions will be negative to sales in the first quarter of 2013, while in the first quarter of 2012 dealers increased inventory which benefitted Caterpillar sales.

Profit is also expected to be significantly lower in the first quarter of 2013 than in the first quarter of 2012—a result of lower expected sales and the negative cost impact of continuing low production levels and declining inventory.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS





Q1: Your inventory, which had been a concern, declined substantially in the fourth quarter. Can you describe what you did during the quarter to lower inventory and how it impacted your fourth-quarter results?



A: We are pleased with the work that was done throughout the company to achieve significant and orderly inventory reduction in the fourth quarter. The groundwork began around mid-year as economic indicators began to soften. Based on softening economic conditions and the amount of inventory we had available in our Product Distribution Centers (PDCs), dealers also took action to lower their inventories. As a result, new orders from dealers declined sharply in the third quarter, and we began lowering production schedules and incoming material from suppliers around the world. While production schedules began to decline in the third quarter, the most significant impacts on production and the flow of incoming material were in the fourth quarter.





Our actions, coupled with dealer inventory reductions, had a significant negative impact on fourth-quarter sales and profit. For sales, the negative impact of dealer inventory changes was about the same as the total company decline in sales and revenues from the fourth quarter of 2011 to the fourth quarter of 2012. The sales decline, along with the negative cost impact from lower production and declining inventory, were significantly unfavorable to profit.



Q2: Is inventory at about the right level, or do you expect further reductions?



A: Yes, we expect further inventory reductions as production levels will continue to decline at least through the first quarter of 2013. However, we expect sales will be lower in the first quarter of 2013 so the decline in inventory will not likely be as significant as in the fourth quarter of 2012.



Q3: While you did not provide specific sales and profit guidance for the first quarter of 2013, your outlook reflects caution regarding the first quarter. Why?



A: The first quarter is typically a seasonally weaker quarter for dealer sales. The impact of the seasonal weakness is usually partially offset in Caterpillar sales as dealers add to inventories ahead of seasonally stronger second-quarter demand. We do not expect dealers will add inventory in the first quarter as they usually do, rather, we expect dealers will continue to reduce their inventories until they are right sized with demand. We expect this will lead to a weak quarter for Caterpillar sales well below the first quarter of 2012.



Q4: Dealer inventory declined in the fourth quarter of 2012. What are your expectations for 2013?



A: Although dealer new machine inventory declined in the fourth quarter, it increased more than $1 billion during full-year 2012. Over the course of 2012, we continued to ramp up inventory in our PDCs to better serve dealers and customers. As a result, we expect that dealers will be able to reduce their inventories further in 2013. We expect that dealers will reduce inventories by more than they increased in 2012 and will likely end 2013 with inventory below year-end 2011 levels.



Q5: Can you comment on your order backlog at the end of the fourth quarter?



A: At the end of the fourth quarter, the backlog was $19.6 billion. This represents a $3.5 billion reduction from the end of the third quarter of 2012 and a $10.2 billion reduction from year-end 2011. The most significant decrease in the fourth quarter of 2012 was in Resource Industries. Although dealer deliveries to end users in the fourth quarter of 2012 remained about flat compared with the third quarter of 2012, orders received from Cat dealers have continued to be well below end-user demand.



Q6: We can calculate incremental operating profit pull through, but the impact of your acquisitions and divestitures makes the calculation difficult. Can you adjust 2012 for acquisitions, divestitures and currency impacts?



A: The following table shows the change in sales and revenues and operating profit. It excludes the impact of acquisitions and divestitures that occurred during 2011 or 2012, and it adjusts sales and operating profit changes for the impact of currency changes.

(Millions of dollars)









Change 2012 2011 Sales and Revenues $ 65,875



$ 60,138



$ 5,737 Acquisitions and Divestitures

(5,521)





(2,853)





(2,668) Sales and Revenues excluding Acquisitions and Divestitures

60,354





57,285





3,069





















Sales Currency Impact

582





—





582 Sales and Revenues excluding Acquisitions, Divestitures and Currency Impacts $ 60,936



$ 57,285



$ 3,651

Operating Profit $ 8,573



$ 7,153



$ 1,420 Acquisitions and Divestitures Operating (Profit) / Loss

(103)





(9)





(94) Operating Profit excluding Acquisitions and Divestitures

8,470





7,144





1,326





















Operating Profit Currency Impact

(110)





—





(110) Operating Profit excluding Acquisitions, Divestitures and Currency Impacts $ 8,360



$ 7,144



$ 1,216





















Incremental Margin Rate excluding Acquisitions and Divestitures Impacts

43%





















Incremental Margin Rate excluding Acquisitions, Divestitures and Currency Impacts

33%











Q7: Can you comment on expense related to your short-term incentive compensation plans in 2012?



A: Short-term incentive compensation expense is directly related to financial and operational performance.





For 2012, the expense was about $825 million—$230 million in the first quarter, $265 million in the second quarter, $130 million in the third quarter and $200 million in the fourth quarter. In 2011, the total expense was about $1.2 billion.

Q8: Can you summarize the impact of Bucyrus operations on 2012 operating profit?



A: Following is a table that summarizes the impact of Bucyrus on fourth-quarter and full-year 2011 and 2012 results.





Impact of Bucyrus on Profit Millions of dollars















Impact Excluding Divestitures

Gain/(Loss) Fourth Quarter

2012

Fourth Quarter

2011

Full Year 2012

Full Year 2011 Sales $ 1,491

$ 1,389

$ 4,758

$ 2,524 Cost of goods sold (1,269)

(1,140)

(3,716)

(2,159) SG&A (161)

(161)

(635)

(351) R&D (40)

(14)

(153)

(26) Other operating income (costs) 5

(7)

3

(84) Operating profit (loss) 26

67

257

(96)















Interest expense (28)

(35)

(130)

(79) Other income (expense) (9)

(1)

(12)

(228)















Profit (loss) before tax (11)

31

115

(403) Income tax (provision)/benefit 5

(3)

(40)

133 Profit (loss) after tax of cons. companies (6)

28

75

(270) Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest —

(1)

(1)

(1) Profit/(loss) $ (6)

$ 27

$ 74

$ (271)















Distribution Business Divestitures Gain/(Loss)













SG&A $ (44)

$ (17)

$ (177)

$ (32) Other operating income (costs) 124

96

310

96 Impact on operating profit 80

79

133

64 Income tax (provision)/benefit (62)

(61)

(161)

(55) Profit/(loss) $ 18

$ 18

$ (28)

$ 9

Fourth-quarter 2012 operating profit was unfavorably impacted by $58 million to correct for an overstatement of inventory resulting from previously recorded profit on inter-company sales. This error favorably impacted 2011 operating profit by $24 million and first-quarter 2012 operating profit by $34 million.







Q9: Can you comment on M&PS operating cash flow for 2012?



A: Machinery and Power Systems (M&PS) operating cash flow was $4.198 billion in 2012, compared with $7.972 billion in 2011. The decrease was due to unfavorable changes in working capital, most significantly accounts payable. The reduction in payables reflects a decline in material purchases to support inventory reductions achieved in the fourth quarter of 2012. In addition, tax payments, pension contributions and short-term incentive compensation payments were higher in 2012.

The following questions and answers relate to the accounting misconduct at Siwei that was announced on January 18, 2013:



Q10: Does the discovery of misconduct at Siwei change Caterpillar's strategy for China or its view of the mining industry?



A: No. Caterpillar has 23 existing manufacturing facilities in China, four new facilities under construction, four Research & Development (R&D) centers and three logistics and parts centers, employing more than 15,000 people across the country. In addition, China produces and consumes more coal than any other country in the world. Our strategy to expand our coal mining business in China is unchanged, and we are optimistic about the underground coal mining equipment opportunities. The accounting misconduct that occurred at Siwei does not reflect the way Caterpillar does business and is not in keeping with our Worldwide Code of Conduct. The actions of the individuals involved were clearly wrong and purposely designed to overstate the profitability of the company prior to our acquisition. This does not change our plans to develop, grow and improve the business. The acquisition is aligned with Caterpillar's strategy to expand in the rapidly growing Chinese coal mining equipment industry utilizing the Siwei roof support products and manufacturing capabilities, combined with Caterpillar's strong commitment to product innovation and safety, to help our mining customers in China become more efficient and safer within their mines.



Q11: What is Caterpillar's due diligence process for mergers and acquisitions?



A: We believe our process is rigorous and robust and includes Caterpillar personnel and outside accounting, legal and financial advisors. It is important to understand that Siwei was a publicly traded company with audited financial statements. What we discovered at Siwei following the acquisition was deliberate, multi-year, coordinated accounting misconduct that was concealed by the persons responsible.



Q12: Can you provide more details about the nature of the accounting misconduct?



A: Caterpillar first became concerned about an issue when discrepancies were identified in November 2012, between the inventory recorded in Siwei's accounting records and the company's actual physical inventory. This was determined by a physical inventory count conducted at Siwei as part of Caterpillar's integration process. Caterpillar promptly launched a comprehensive review and investigation into the nature and source of this discrepancy. This extensive review has identified inappropriate accounting practices involving improper cost allocation that resulted in overstated profit. The review further identified improper revenue recognition practices involving early and, at times unsupported, revenue recognition. This review is ongoing.



Q13: Have the issues at Siwei had an impact on your 2013 outlook?



A: We do not expect the matters related to Siwei to have a significant impact on Caterpillar's 2013 sales and revenues or profit.



Q14: Will there be litigation as a result of the Siwei investigation?



A: Caterpillar was misled by the accounting misconduct at Siwei. There has been a tremendous amount of time, energy and resources dedicated to this investigation to date. But, we are not done. We are putting in more effort to finish our investigation as we consider all our options to recover our losses and hold those responsible accountable for their wrongdoing. Caterpillar has a long-standing policy not to comment on pending or contemplated litigation, and further comment is not appropriate at this time.





GLOSSARY OF TERMS 1. All Other Segment – Primarily includes activities such as: the remanufacturing of Cat engines and components and remanufacturing services for other companies as well as the product management, development, manufacturing, marketing and product support of undercarriage, specialty products, hardened bar stock components and ground engaging tools primarily for Caterpillar products; logistics services; the product management, development, marketing, sales and product support of on-highway vocational trucks for North America (U.S. & Canada only); distribution services responsible for dealer development and administration, dealer portfolio management and ensuring the most efficient and effective distribution of machines, engines and parts; and the 50/50 joint venture with Navistar (NC2) until it became a wholly owned subsidiary of Navistar effective September 29, 2011. On July 31, 2012, we sold a majority interest in Caterpillar's third party logistics business. 2. Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between Machinery and Power Systems and Financial Products. 3. Construction Industries – A segment responsible for small and core construction machines. Responsibility includes business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales and product support. The product portfolio includes backhoe loaders, small wheel loaders, small track-type tractors, skid steer loaders, multi-terrain loaders, mini excavators, compact wheel loaders, select work tools, small, medium and large track excavators, wheel excavators, medium wheel loaders, medium track-type tractors, track-type loaders, motor graders and pipe layers. In addition, Construction Industries has responsibility for Power Systems and components in Japan and an integrated manufacturing cost center that supports Machinery and Power Systems businesses. 4. Currency – With respect to sales and revenues, currency represents the translation impact on sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates versus the U.S. dollar. With respect to operating profit, currency represents the net translation impact on sales and operating costs resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates versus the U.S. dollar. Currency includes the impact on sales and operating profit for the Machinery and Power Systems lines of business only; currency impacts on Financial Products revenues and operating profit are included in the Financial Products portions of the respective analyses. With respect to other income/expense, currency represents the effects of forward and option contracts entered into by the company to reduce the risk of fluctuations in exchange rates and the net effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on our foreign currency assets and liabilities for consolidated results. 5. Debt-to-Capital Ratio – A key measure of financial strength used by both management and our credit rating agencies. The metric is a ratio of Machinery and Power Systems debt (short-term borrowings plus long-term debt) and redeemable noncontrolling interest to the sum of Machinery and Power Systems debt, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity. 6. EAME – A geographic region including Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). 7. Earning Assets – Assets consisting primarily of total finance receivables net of unearned income, plus equipment on operating leases, less accumulated depreciation at Cat Financial. 8. Financial Products Segment – Provides financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment, as well as some financing for Caterpillar sales to dealers. Financing plans include operating and finance leases, installment sale contracts, working capital loans and wholesale financing plans. The segment also provides various forms of insurance to customers and dealers to help support the purchase and lease of our equipment. 9. Latin America – Geographic region including Central and South American countries and Mexico. 10. Machinery and Power Systems (M&PS) – Represents the aggregate total of Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Power Systems, and All Other Segment and related corporate items and eliminations. 11. Machinery and Power Systems Other Operating (Income) Expenses – Comprised primarily of gains/losses on disposal of long-lived assets, long-lived asset impairment charges, pension curtailment charges and employee redundancy costs. 12. Manufacturing Costs – Manufacturing costs exclude the impacts of currency and represent the volume-adjusted change for variable costs and the absolute dollar change for period manufacturing costs. Variable manufacturing costs are defined as having a direct relationship with the volume of production. This includes material costs, direct labor and other costs that vary directly with production volume such as freight, power to operate machines and supplies that are consumed in the manufacturing process. Period manufacturing costs support production but are defined as generally not having a direct relationship to short-term changes in volume. Examples include machinery and equipment repair, depreciation on manufacturing assets, facility support, procurement, factory scheduling, manufacturing planning and operations management. 13. Power Systems – A segment responsible for the product management, development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and product support of reciprocating engine powered generator sets, integrated systems used in the electric power generation industry, reciprocating engines and integrated systems and solutions for the marine and petroleum industries; reciprocating engines supplied to the industrial industry as well as Caterpillar machinery; the product management, development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and product support of turbines and turbine-related services; the development, manufacturing, remanufacturing, maintenance, leasing and service of diesel-electric locomotives and components and other rail-related products and services. 14. Price Realization – The impact of net price changes excluding currency and new product introductions. Consolidated price realization includes the impact of changes in the relative weighting of sales between geographic regions. 15. Resource Industries – A segment responsible for business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support for large track-type tractors, large mining trucks, underground mining equipment, tunnel boring equipment, large wheel loaders, off-highway trucks, articulated trucks, wheel tractor scrapers, wheel dozers, compactors, select work tools, forestry products, paving products, machinery components and electronics and control systems. In addition, Resource Industries manages areas that provide services to other parts of the company, including integrated manufacturing, research and development and coordination of the Caterpillar Production System. On July 8, 2011, the acquisition of Bucyrus International, Inc. was completed. This added the responsibility for business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support for electric rope shovels, draglines, hydraulic shovels, drills, highwall miners and electric drive off-highway trucks to Resource Industries. In addition, Resource Industries segment profit includes Bucyrus acquisition-related costs and the impact from divestiture of portions of the Bucyrus distribution business. 16. Sales Volume – With respect to sales and revenues, sales volume represents the impact of changes in the quantities sold for Machinery and Power Systems as well as the incremental revenue impact of new product introductions, including emissions-related product updates. With respect to operating profit, sales volume represents the impact of changes in the quantities sold for Machinery and Power Systems combined with product mix as well as the net operating profit impact of new product introductions, including emissions-related product updates. Product mix represents the net operating profit impact of changes in the relative weighting of Machinery and Power Systems sales with respect to total sales. 17. Siwei – ERA Mining Machinery Limited (ERA), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Zhengzhou Siwei Mechanical & Electrical Manufacturing Co., Ltd., commonly known as Siwei, which was acquired during the second quarter of 2012. Siwei primarily designs, manufactures, sells and supports underground coal mining equipment in China and is included in our Resource Industries segment.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definition is provided for "non-GAAP financial measures" in connection with Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This non-GAAP financial measure has no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore is unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend this item to be considered in isolation or substituted for the related GAAP measure.

Machinery and Power Systems

Caterpillar defines Machinery and Power Systems as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. Machinery and Power Systems information relates to the design, manufacture and marketing of our products. Financial Products information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. The nature of these businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. We also believe this presentation will assist readers in understanding our business. Pages 24-29 reconcile Machinery and Power Systems with Financial Products on the equity basis to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2012

2011

2012

2011 Sales and revenues:























Sales of Machinery and Power Systems $ 15,357

$ 16,557

$ 63,068

$ 57,392

Revenues of Financial Products

718



686



2,807



2,746

Total sales and revenues

16,075



17,243



65,875



60,138

























Operating costs:























Cost of goods sold

11,899



12,763



47,055



43,578

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,591



1,487



5,919



5,203

Research and development expenses

613



604



2,466



2,297

Interest expense of Financial Products

198



203



797



826

Goodwill impairment charge

580



—



580



—

Other operating (income) expenses

156



226



485



1,081

Total operating costs

15,037



15,283



57,302



52,985

























Operating profit

1,038



1,960



8,573



7,153



























Interest expense excluding Financial Products

115



107



467



396

Other income (expense)

(11)



125



130



(32)

























Consolidated profit before taxes

912



1,978



8,236



6,725



























Provision (benefit) for income taxes

214



416



2,528



1,720

Profit of consolidated companies

698



1,562



5,708



5,005



























Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

2



—



14



(24)























Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

700



1,562



5,722



4,981























Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

3



15



41



53























Profit 1 $ 697

$ 1,547

$ 5,681

$ 4,928

















































Profit per common share $ 1.07

$ 2.39

$ 8.71

$ 7.64

























Profit per common share – diluted2 $ 1.04

$ 2.32

$ 8.48

$ 7.40

























Weighted average common shares

outstanding (millions)























- Basic

654.4



647.1



652.6



645.0

- Diluted2

669.3



665.9



669.6



666.1























Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.04

$ 0.92

$ 2.02

$ 1.82























































1 Profit attributable to common stockholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.



















Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



December 31,

December 31,

2012

2011 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and short-term investments $ 5,490

$ 3,057



Receivables - trade and other

10,092



10,285



Receivables – finance

8,860



7,668



Deferred and refundable income taxes

1,547



1,580



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

988



994



Inventories

15,547



14,544

Total current assets

42,524



38,128















Property, plant and equipment – net

16,461



14,395

Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,316



1,130

Long-term receivables – finance

14,029



11,948

Investments in unconsolidated affiliated companies

272



133

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,011



2,157

Intangible assets

4,016



4,368

Goodwill

6,942



7,080

Other assets

1,785



2,107 Total assets $ 89,356

$ 81,446











Liabilities











Current liabilities:













Short-term borrowings:















-- Machinery and Power Systems $ 636

$ 93





-- Financial Products

4,651



3,895



Accounts payable

6,753



8,161



Accrued expenses

3,667



3,386



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,911



2,410



Customer advances

2,978



2,691



Dividends payable

—



298



Other current liabilities

2,055



1,967



Long-term debt due within one year:















-- Machinery and Power Systems

1,113



558





-- Financial Products

5,991



5,102

Total current liabilities

29,755



28,561



















Long-term debt due after one year:















-- Machinery and Power Systems

8,666



8,415





-- Financial Products

19,086



16,529

Liability for postemployment benefits

11,085



10,956

Other liabilities

3,182



3,583 Total liabilities

71,774



68,044











Redeemable noncontrolling interest

—



473











Stockholders' equity











Common stock

4,481



4,273

Treasury stock

(10,074)



(10,281)

Profit employed in the business

29,558



25,219

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(6,433)



(6,328)

Noncontrolling interests

50



46 Total stockholders' equity

17,582



12,929 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 89,356

$ 81,446

























Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2012

2011 Cash flow from operating activities:











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 5,722

$ 4,981

Adjustments for non-cash items:













Depreciation and amortization

2,813



2,527



Goodwill impairment charge

580



—



Other

(191)



457

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:













Receivables – trade and other

(173)



(1,345)



Inventories

(1,149)



(2,927)



Accounts payable

(1,868)



1,555



Accrued expenses

183



308



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(490)



619



Customer advances

241



173



Other assets – net

252



(91)



Other liabilities – net

(679)



753 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

5,241



7,010 Cash flow from investing activities:











Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(3,350)



(2,515)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,726)



(1,409)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

1,117



1,354

Additions to finance receivables

(12,010)



(10,001)

Collections of finance receivables

8,995



8,874

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

132



207

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(618)



(8,184)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

1,199



376

Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities

306



247

Investments in available-for-sale securities

(402)



(336)

Other – net

167



(40) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(6,190)



(11,427) Cash flow from financing activities:











Dividends paid

(1,617)



(1,159)

Distribution to noncontrolling interests

(6)



(3)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

52



123

Excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation

192



189

Acquisitions of noncontrolling interests

(449)



(8)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

16,015



15,460

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(11,099)



(10,593)

Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)

461



(43) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

3,549



3,966 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(167)



(84) Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments

2,433



(535) Cash and short-term investments at beginning of period

3,057



3,592 Cash and short-term investments at end of period $ 5,490

$ 3,057



All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents.





