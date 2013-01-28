Extreme Networks Schedules Fiscal 2013 Second Quarter Earnings Webcast

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. EXTR today announced its plans to release the financial results of its 2013 fiscal second quarter, which ended Dec. 31, 2012, after the close of regular market trading Wednesday, January 30, 2013, followed by an earnings webcast. The details for the webcast are:

When: Wednesday, January 30, 2013 at 5:00 p.m. EST (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

Where: http://investor.extremenetworks.com/

How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

A replay of the webcast will also be available at the address above for 7 days.

Dial in: Toll Free: (877) 303-9826 or International: (224) 357-2194, Conference ID: 93884800

