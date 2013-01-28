Absolute Software Provides Comprehensive Device-Agnostic Solutions to Enable School District Student Computing Initiatives

Onsite at the Florida Educational Technology Conference Absolute Software Demos the Value of their Product Portfolio for K12

VANCOUVER AND ORLANDO, FL, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - (FETC 2013 - Booth #407) Absolute® Software Corporation ABT, the industry standard for persistent endpoint security, management and service solutions for computer, tablet and smartphone devices and data will be at Florida Educational Technology Conference (FETC) 2013 in Orlando, Florida. Absolute Software has provided schools, and other educational organizations with solutions to enable mobile student computing for nearly two decades.

Absolute Software's award winning education product suite consists of:

Absolute Computrace® to protect school data, devices, and students

Absolute Manage to manage, configure, deploy, and enable Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, apps and content

Absolute Service to enable IT to effectively support their computing initiatives

With Absolute Software's full suite in place, our customers are able to significantly reduce their computing risk profile, to keep their students safe, to comply with bond requirements, to provide a seamless and well-managed student learning experience, to efficiently and effectively respond to incidents, and to do so with low single-vendor costs and overheads to allow more time and budget for learning.

Computrace is used by schools across the nation to centrally track, locate, and secure IT assets within a single cloud-based console. Computrace includes a theft management service that allows schools to deter theft, recover these expensive learning tools and preserve their publically-funded budgets. This is a must-have solution for keeping students safe when providing them with computing devices. Of the 13,000+ successful device recoveries undertaken in 2011 by Absolute Software, the top location for theft was public schools. Through our theft management services, we have reduced theft rates within our customer base to below one percent, with some customers starting with theft rates as high as nine percent. Read the Absolute Computer Theft Report for more details.

Absolute Manage for endpoint management natively supports the most popular computing devices (Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and Windows Phone) within a single easy-to-use console. Leveraging the tracking capability of Computrace, and as the only true cross-platform management solution on the market, Absolute Manage has become a popular solution for schools managing computers and tablet devices in a 1:1 environment so students can realize the benefits of these computing assets. In addition, the power management capabilities allow schools to qualify for government rebates that provide additional savings.

Absolute Service Help Desk edition provides schools with an automated and easy-to-use help desk solution that can be accessed via the cloud or on-premise to align IT processes with the district. Absolute Service is integrated with Absolute Manage to provide the asset discovery that IT requires in order to efficiently support their students. With Absolute Service in place, schools are able to streamline their IT operations, ensure maximum up-time for students, and to prevent and quickly resolve incidents.

Absolute Software Education Customer Highlights:

Philadelphia School District has over 100 technicians managing 1000 service and support calls a week. In an effort to better invest their time and financial resources, they decided to replace their existing multiple-server solution with a single unified product - Absolute Service. With its single-click upgrade process and reduced administration requirement, Absolute Service allows technical staff to focus on adding value within the IT environment, resulting in lower incident volumes and improved service management processes.

has over 100 technicians managing 1000 service and support calls a week. In an effort to better invest their time and financial resources, they decided to replace their existing multiple-server solution with a single unified product - Absolute Service. With its single-click upgrade process and reduced administration requirement, Absolute Service allows technical staff to focus on adding value within the IT environment, resulting in lower incident volumes and improved service management processes. Bensalem Township School District is a K-12 district of nine schools in Bucks County, Pennsylvania committed to providing first-class education. The school district needed a cross-platform package to manage 1,200 Macs and 1,400 Windows computers and chose Absolute Manage. Along with effectively managing the computers in their deployment, the district cut their computer energy consumption by 79 percent, saving an estimated $53,000 a year.

committed to providing first-class education. The school district needed a cross-platform package to manage 1,200 Macs and 1,400 Windows computers and chose Absolute Manage. Along with effectively managing the computers in their deployment, the district cut their computer energy consumption by 79 percent, saving an estimated a year. Detroit Public Schools relies heavily on Computrace and its accurate tracking technology - which helped recover nearly 400 stolen laptops in the past two and a half years, and led to prosecution of a gang that was targeting the school district helping to make the school a safer place. Computrace persistence technology continues to operate even if a thief attempts to remove it from the device. This provides the Absolute Investigations and Recovery team with a consistent connection to perform their investigation and assist police in the recovery of the device.

Join the discussion at our FETC Booth #407 or online:

Visit the InTelligence Blog

Follow @Absolutecorp on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation ABT is the world leader in firmware-embedded endpoint security and management for computers and ultra-portable devices. The Company, a leader in device security and management tracking for more than 18 years, has over 30,000 commercial customers worldwide. Positioned as a Visionary vendor in Gartner, Inc.'s Magic Quadrant for Client Management Tools, Absolute's solutions - Computrace, Absolute Manage, Absolute Service, Absolute Secure Drive, and Computrace LoJack for Laptops - provide organizations with actionable intelligence to prove compliance, securely manage BYOD, and deliver comprehensive visibility and control over all of their devices and data. The Company's Computrace persistence technology is embedded in the firmware of computers, netbooks, and tablets by global leaders, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, Motion, Panasonic, Samsung, and Toshiba, and the Company has reselling partnerships with these OEMs and others, including Apple. For more information about Absolute Software, visit www.absolute.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the expected performance, functionality and availability of our services and products, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and general market conditions. In light of the many risks and uncertainties you should understand that we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will be realized.

©2013 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. Computrace and Absolute are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation. LoJack is a registered trademark of LoJack Corporation, used under license by Absolute Software Corporation. LoJack Corporation is not responsible for any content herein. U.S. patents # 5,715,174, # 5,764,892, # 5,802,280, # 5,896,497, # 6,087,937, # 6,244,758, # 6,269,392, # 6,300,863, # 6,507,914, # 7,818,557, # 7,818,803, # 7,945,709, # 8,062,380, # 8,234,359, # 8,241,369, # 8,307,055 and # 8,332,953. Canadian patents # 2,211,735, # 2,284,806, and # 2,205,370. U.K. patents # EP0793823, # GB2298302, and # GB2338101. German patent # 69512534. Australian patent # 699045. Japanese patent # JP4067035. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

SOURCE Absolute Software Corporation