Elsevier Launches New Open Access Journal: Molecular Metabolism

Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, is pleased to announce the launch of Molecular Metabolism in affiliation with the German Research Center for Environmental Health (Helmholtz Zentrum München, Munich, Germany) and the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD, Germany). Molecular Metabolism is a new, open access journal devoted to the rapid publication of breakthroughs in mechanistic metabolism research.

Metabolic diseases including obesity, diabetes and related co-morbidities remain on the rise. Impaired cellular metabolism is emerging as an etiological factor for an increasing number of illnesses, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases or neurodegenerative disorders. Molecular Metabolism aims to publish hypothesis-driven research from leading scientists, thus paving the way to a better understanding of metabolic physiology, and enabling progress toward the development of personalized medicines for preventing and curing these metabolism-related diseases.

Matthias Tschöp (Helmholtz Zentrum München and Technische Universität München) founded the journal together with Jens Brüning (University of Cologne), Tamas Horvath (Yale University), and Martin Myers (University of Michigan). Their vision for Molecular Metabolism is an open access journal with a fast track publication process aiming for peer review-based decisions within one week. Molecular Metabolism will be able to offer online publication of accepted manuscripts within 14 days of submission in order to be able to disseminate breakthrough discoveries in mechanistic and translational metabolism research with unprecedented speed.

"Translational research is an integral part of the research approach for investigators around the world. It enables the transformation of knowledge into medical progress and the realization of the translational potential of basic research findings for medical applications," said Matthias Tschöp. "Molecular Metabolism has been launched to provide a home for translational metabolic disease research, and we welcome submissions from all metabolism researchers."

Articles published in Molecular Metabolism are freely available to anyone and are published online on ScienceDirect.

For more information or to submit an article, go to Molecular Metabolism.

About Helmholtz Zentrum München

Helmholtz Zentrum München is the German Research Center for Environmental Health. It investigates important common diseases, which develop from the interaction of lifestyle, environmental factors and personal genetic background, focusing particularly on diabetes mellitus and chronic lung diseases. The Helmholtz Zentrum München has about 2,000 staff members and is headquartered in Neuherberg, in the north of Munich. Helmholtz Zentrum München is a research institution of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Free State of Bavaria. It is a member of the Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers, a community of 18 scientific-technical and medical-biological research centers with a total of about 34,000 staff members.

About German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD)

The German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) is a national network comprised of experts in the field of diabetes research that connects basic research, epidemiology and clinical applications. Members of the network are Helmholtz Zentrum München, the German Diabetes Center in Düsseldorf, the German Institute for Human Nutrition in Potsdam-Rehbrücke, Paul Langerhans Institute of the Carl Gustav Carus University Hospital in Dresden and the Institute for Diabetes Research and Metabolic Diseases of the Helmholtz Zentrum München at the University of Tübingen. The goal of the DZD is to find answers to unsolved questions in diabetes research via an innovative, integrative research approach and to make a major contribution to improving the prevention, diagnosis, and therapy of diabetes mellitus (http://www.dzd-ev.de/en)

